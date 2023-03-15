LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) squaring off against the Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars have won seven of their last ten matches. The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won six of their last ten matches.

The Multan Sultans will give it their all to win the match, but Lahore Qalandars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LAH vs MUL Match Details

The 1st Qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on March 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs MUL, Match Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 15th March 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium looks like a batting paradise. Fans can expect some big sixes from their favorite cricketers on this pitch.

The pacers may get some assistance in the death overs and spinners who bowl in the right areas may get some wickets in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, where a total of 306 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

LAH vs MUL Form Guide

LAH - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

MUL - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Billings (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi (c), David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Zamana Khan

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Billings is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Zaman

R Rossouw and F Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Pollard played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

S Raza and D Wiese are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Ihsanullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Afridi and Ihsanullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 483 runs in the last ten matches.

A Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A. Afridi as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 22 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs MUL, Match Qualifier 1

Ihsanullah

A Afridi

M Rizwan

F Zaman

R Rossouw

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, R Rossouw, K Pollard

All-rounders: H Talat, A Ali, D Wiese

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Rauf, R Khan

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, S Billings

Batters: F Zaman

All-rounders: H Talat, A Ali, D Wiese

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Rauf, R Khan, Z Khan

Poll : 0 votes