LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 14

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) square off against Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, February 27. Ahead of this match, here's the LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars haven't had a great start to their 2024 season and have lost all of their last five matches. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches.

Lahore Qalandars will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Multan Sultans are expected to dominate this encounter.

LAH vs MUL Match details

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs MUL, 14th Match

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United played the 13th match of PSL 2024. A total of 394 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

LAH vs MUL Form Guide

LAH - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

MUL - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan.

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Farhan

S Farhan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well on a pitch that supports batters. M Rizwan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R van der Dussen

R van der Dussen and R Hendricks are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played well in their respective last match. T Tahir is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ibrahim

S Raza and A Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat and also bowl some overs. A Hafeez is another good pick for today's game.

Bowlers

M Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Willey and M Ali. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. U Mir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ali

Since the pitch is expected to be good for pacers, you can make M Ali the captain of your team. He has taken 13 wickets in the last five matches.

R van der Dussen

R van der Dussen loves performing against Multan Sultans and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's match. He has already smashed 270 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs MUL

R van der Dussen

M Rizwan

M Ali

R Hendricks

S Farhan

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Farhan, M Rizwan

Batters: R Hendricks, R van der Dussen, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Raza, J Khan, I Ahmed

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Ali, D Willey

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Farhan, M Rizwan, S Hope

Batters: R Hendricks, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: A Hafeez, A Ibrahim

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Ali, D Willey, U Mir