LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The Multan Sultans have been on a roll with six wins in as many games in PSL 2022. They come into this game on the back of a big win against Peshawar Zalmi and will be keen to seal a top-four finish as soon as possible. However, they face a strong Lahore Qalandars side, who will be eyeing a winning start in front of their home crowd. Although both teams are evenly matched on paper, Multan hold the edge given their form and them winning the reverse fixture. With the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan taking to the field, a cracking game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium.

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Mohd Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi

Match Details

LAH vs MUL, PSL 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 11th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good one to bat on with there being some help for the bowlers as well. As seen in the previous game, the ball did hold up on a few occasions, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Spin will play a part in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Dew is likely to play a huge part in the second half of the match, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s LAH vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan couldn't convert his start into a big one against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. Given the form he has been in the PSL and his ability to play a big knock, Rizwan should get the nod over Phil Salt in your LAH vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is the PSL 2022's highest run-scorer at the time of writing, with the southpaw providing his side with blazing starts in the powerplay overs. Zaman has been brilliant against the spinners in the middle overs and with the pitch also on the slower side, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah has been the surprise package for Multan Sultans, especially with the ball, picking up nine wickets in five matches. However, he is best known for his explosive power-hitting at the backend of an innings. With Lahore being a right-handed heavy batting unit, expect Khushdil to play a part with the ball as well.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Although Shaheen Afridi has blown hot and cold in the PSL, he has seven wickets to show for his efforts. He didn't have the best of outings against Quetta Gladiators, being taken to the cleaners by Jason Roy. However, given his ability to dominate both the powerplay and death overs, he is a must-have in your LAH vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 542 points

Khushdil Shah (MUL) - 507 points

Shan Masood (MUL) - 495 points

Key stats for LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 249 runs in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 41.50

Fakhar Zaman - 356 runs in 5 PSL 2022 match, Average: 71.20

Shaheen Afridi - 7 wickets in 5 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 22.00

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Kamran Ghulam, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Kamran Ghulam, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

Edited by Samya Majumdar