LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

Lahore Qalandars are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL points table with five wins in six matches so far. While the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique have impressed with the bat, it has been the Qalandars' bowling attack that has fired consistently for them.

They face a strong Multan Sultans side that is not far off from the Qalandars with four wins in six matches. Although they will start as the underdogs, Multan Sultans have a resourceful roster capable of inflicting a loss upon the Qalandars in their own backyard.

All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards between last year's finalists at the Gaddafi Stadium.

LAH vs MUL Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 20

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns in the 20th match of the PSL 2023 in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs MUL, PSL 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

LAH vs MUL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans probable playing 11

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Usama Mir, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, Amad Butt, and Ihsanullah.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (3 matches, 82 runs, SR: 160.78)

Sam Billings has been in decent form for Lahore, scoring 82 runs in three matches. He has a strike rate of 160.78 in PSL 2023, holding him in good stead. With Billings capable of scoring quick runs against both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (4 innings, 107 runs, Average: 35.67)

David Miller is another overseas batter who has shown glimpses of form in PSL 2023. He has 107 runs in four innings with an average of 35.67. He is striking in excess of 130 with the bat and has been in brilliant form in the last year or so.

With Miller due a big score, he is a top pick for your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (5 innings, 163 runs, Average: 163.00)

Sikandar Raza has been sensational with the bat for Lahore, scoring 163 runs in five matches. He has only been dismissed once in the competition, with his strike rate of 189.53 standing out. With Raza also adding value as the second spinner in the side, he is a brilliant pick for your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (6 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 9.36)

Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL at the time of writing, picking up 14 wickets in six matches. He has a bowling average of 9.36 and picks a wicket nearly every 10 balls. With Ihsanullah in good form with the ball, he is a must-have in your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

LAH vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been sensational for Multan Sultans this season, scoring 225 runs in five matches. It is his strike rate of 166.67 that stands out, ranking him amongst the best batters in this tournament. With Rossouw in good form and boasting some experience in this format, he is a top captaincy pick for your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is one of the top runscorers in PSL 2023 with 239 runs in six matches. He has a strike rate and average of 171.94 and 39.83 respectively this season. Fakhar has been brilliant of late and is capable of scoring big runs, making him a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 358 runs in 6 matches Ihsanullah 14 wickets in 6 matches Fakhar Zaman 239 runs in 6 matches Shaheen Afridi 10 wickets in 6 matches Rashid Khan 6 wickets in 4 matches

LAH vs MUL match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 20

Rashid Khan has been in decent form with the ball, picking up six wickets in four matches. He comes into this game on the back of figures of 2/14 against the Gladiators in his previous outing. Given his bowling prowess and form, Rashid is a fine pick for your LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction team.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Shaheen Afridi

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi

