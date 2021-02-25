LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 26th, 2021

Match 7 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Lahore Qalandars have been brilliant in this year's PSL with two wins in two games. Riding on the fortunes of Fakhar Zaman and veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Lahore has signalled their championship aspirations. Although Rashid Khan's absence will be felt, they have a solid team to play around with ahead of this encounter.

Their opponents Multan Sultans haven't won a game in two attempts so far. Despite boasting of Chris Lynn and James Vince in their ranks, Sultans' bowling attack has struggled to come up with the goods at the time of need.

Although the Sultans are the underdogs heading into this game, their depth and balance could hold them in good stead against the Qalandars. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best what should be a cracking game in the PSL.

Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly/Tom Abell, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan and Ahmed Daniyal

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (C&WK), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi/Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Imran Tahir

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Match 7

Date: 26th February 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

Over the last two games, the National Stadium pitch has offered little help for the bowlers. Teams have notched up scores of over 170 with ease. A fresh pitch awaits the two sides with another high-scoring game on the cards. The spinners might get some turn as the match progresses, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first, with this being an afternoon clash. 160-170 should be par at this venue, although the pitch shouldn't change much.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Dunk, J Vince, C Lynn, R Rossouw, F Zaman, M Hafeez, S Patel, Shaheen Afridi, H Rauf, U Qadir and S Dhani

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Dunk, J Vince, C Lynn, R Rossouw, F Zaman, M Hafeez, D Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, A Daniyal, U Qadir and S Dhani

Captain: Mohd Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn