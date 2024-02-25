LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 25, 2024

The 12th match of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Lahore Qalandars are yet to win a single game in the competition. They suffered a close loss against the Karachi Kings in their last game. The Qalandars scored 175 in their 20 overs. The game went down to the last over and they failed to defend the total and lost the game by two wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi registered their first win of PSL 2024 in their previous fixture. They posted 179 runs on the board after batting first. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Multan Sultans to 174 to win the game by five runs.

Ahead of the LAH vs PES game on Sunday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sahibzada Farhan (LAH) – 7 Credits

Sahibzada Farhan played a brilliant knock in their last game (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Lahore Qalandars’ Sahibzada Farhan was outstanding in their last game against the Karachi Kings. He opened the batting and carried his bat all the way through. He remained unbeaten on 72 off 45 balls to help his side post 175 on the board.

Farhan hit four boundaries and as many sixes in his innings. He is the current leading run-scorer in PSL 2024, with 193 runs to his name in four outings. He averages 64.33 with the bat in the competition and is a must-pick for the LAH vs PES clash.

#2 Luke Wood (PES) – 8 Credits

Luke Wood receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Peshawar Zalmi grabbed their first win of this edition of Pakistan Super League and Luke Wood was sensational for them. The left-arm pacer from England displayed a solid all-round display, which helped them beat the Multan Sultans by five runs.

Wood played a very good cameo of 17* off 12 balls to power his side to 179/8. With the ball, he was also outstanding. He dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi and conceded only 13 runs in his four overs. He is a handy pick in your Dream11 side with the way he is bowling.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Babar Azam is having a fantastic time in the PSL 2024. Still early days but he is showing his class with the bat and leading Peshawar Zalmi from the front. He has scored 171 runs in three games so far at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 143.70.

Babar opens for Zalmi and played a good knock of 26-ball 31 against the Multan Sultans in their last game. His knock comprised five boundaries. He is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on him to grab you points in the LAH vs PES game on Sunday.

