LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 12

The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) square off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars haven't had a great start to their 2024 season as they lost all of their last four matches. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Lahore Qalandars will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Peshawar Zalmi are expected to dominate this nail-biting match.

LAH vs PES Match Details

The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on February 25 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs PES, 12th Match

Date and Time: February 25, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore assists both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings played the 10th match of PSL 2024. A total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

LAH vs PES Form Guide

LAH - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

PES - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, and Salman Irshad.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Farhan

S Farhan is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. M Haris is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Azam

R van der Dussen and B Azam are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. F Zaman is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

S Raza and R Powell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. A Hafeez is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Wood and Z Khan. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. S Afridi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make Babar Azam the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 171 runs in the last three matches.

R van der Dussen

R van der Dussen loves performing against Peshawar Zalmi and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 166 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs PES, 12th

B Azam

S Raza

R van der Dussen

L Wood

S Farhan

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand league.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Farhan

Batters: B Azam, R van der Dussen, F Zaman

All-rounders: R Powell, S Raza

Bowlers: L Wood, N Ul Haq, S Irshad, S Afridi, Z Khan

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Farhan

Batters: B Azam, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: A Hafeez, P Walter

Bowlers: L Wood, N Ul Haq, S Irshad, S Afridi, Z Khan, A Yaqoob