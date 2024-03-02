LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 17

The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars haven't had a great start to their 2024 season as they have lost all of their last six matches. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches.

Lahore Qalandars will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Peshawar Zalmi are expected to dominate this encounter.

LAH vs PES Match Details

The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on March 2 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs PES, 17th Match

Date and Time: 2nd March 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi supports both pacers and batters. Fans should expect a high scoring match with pacers likely dominating.

LAH vs PES Form Guide

LAH - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

PES - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Salman Irshad

LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Farhan

S Farhan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well as the pitch supports batters. M Haris is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

B Azam

R van der Dussen and B Azam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. S Ayub is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Powell

S Raza and R Powell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl their share of overs. P Walter is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Wood and S Afridi. Both have played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Z Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make B Azam the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 330 runs in the last five matches.

R van der Dussen

R van der Dussen loves performing against Peshawar Zalmi and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's encounter. He has already smashed 300 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs PES, 17th

B Azam

S Afridi

R van der Dussen

L Wood

S Farhan

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Farhan

Batters: B Azam, R van der Dussen, F Zaman, S Ayub

All-rounders: R Powell, S Raza, P Walter

Bowlers: L Wood, S Afridi, Z Khan

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Farhan

Batters: B Azam, R van der Dussen, S Ayub

All-rounders: R Powell, P Walter

Bowlers: L Wood, S Afridi, Z Khan, A Yaqoob, N Ul Haq