LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Multan Sultans by 33 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by 2 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 20 head-to-head matches. Peshawar Zalmi have won 11 matches while Lahore Qalandars have won eight. One match was abandoned due to rain.

LAH vs PES Match Details

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 24 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs PES, 14th Match

Date and Time: 24th April 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Pacers are still crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last T20I match played at this venue was between New Zealand and Pakistan back in April 2024, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

LAH vs PES Form Guide

LAH - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

PES - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Mitchell Owen, Luke Wood, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob

LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 173 runs in the last four matches. Sam Billings is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman

Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Fakhar Zaman is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He has smashed 176 runs in the last four matches. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sikandar Raza will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. Hussain Talat is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shaheen Afridi is in exceptional form. He can trouble Peshawar Zalmi batters. He has taken six wickets in the last four matches. Luke Wood is another good bowler for today's match.

LAH vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is one of the most crucial picks from Lahore Qalandars as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 176 runs in the last four matches of the season.

Rishad Hossain

Rishad Hossain is another crucial pick from the Lahore Qalandars squad. He is in top form and can perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed five runs and taken eight wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs PES, 14th Match

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Rishad Hossain

Fakhar Zaman

Sikandar Raza

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, M Haris

Batters: D Mitchell, S Ayub, B Azam, A Shafique, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Raza, R Hossain, H Talat

Bowlers: S Afridi

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, M Haris

Batters: D Mitchell, S Ayub, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Raza, R Hossain, H Talat, M Owen

Bowlers: S Afridi, A Joseph

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

