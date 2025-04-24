LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Lahore Qalandars have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Multan Sultans by 33 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by 2 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 20 head-to-head matches. Peshawar Zalmi have won 11 matches while Lahore Qalandars have won eight. One match was abandoned due to rain.
LAH vs PES Match Details
The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 24 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LAH vs PES, 14th Match
Date and Time: 24th April 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pitch Report
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Pacers are still crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last T20I match played at this venue was between New Zealand and Pakistan back in April 2024, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
LAH vs PES Form Guide
LAH - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
PES - Won 1 of their last 4 matches
LAH vs PES Probable Playing XI
LAH Playing XI
No injury updates
Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
PES Playing XI
No injury updates
Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Mitchell Owen, Luke Wood, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob
LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Haris
Mohammad Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 173 runs in the last four matches. Sam Billings is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Fakhar Zaman
Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Fakhar Zaman is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He has smashed 176 runs in the last four matches. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sikandar Raza will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. Hussain Talat is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shaheen Afridi is in exceptional form. He can trouble Peshawar Zalmi batters. He has taken six wickets in the last four matches. Luke Wood is another good bowler for today's match.
LAH vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman is one of the most crucial picks from Lahore Qalandars as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 176 runs in the last four matches of the season.
Rishad Hossain
Rishad Hossain is another crucial pick from the Lahore Qalandars squad. He is in top form and can perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed five runs and taken eight wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for LAH vs PES, 14th Match
Saim Ayub
Mohammad Haris
Rishad Hossain
Fakhar Zaman
Sikandar Raza
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Billings, M Haris
Batters: D Mitchell, S Ayub, B Azam, A Shafique, F Zaman
All-rounders: S Raza, R Hossain, H Talat
Bowlers: S Afridi
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Billings, M Haris
Batters: D Mitchell, S Ayub, F Zaman
All-rounders: S Raza, R Hossain, H Talat, M Owen
Bowlers: S Afridi, A Joseph
