LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars have been brilliant at home, winning three out of their four games at the Gaddafi Stadium. While their batting unit has blown hot and cold at times, their strength lies in their bowling attack that features Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Although Rashid Khan isn't available for the rest of the PSL, Lahore will fancy their chances of beating Peshawar Zalmi, who are on a three-match winning run. Both teams are still in with a chance of finishing second in the points table, which will give them two chances at making it to the final. With a lot at stake in the final league fixture, an entertaining game beckons in Lahore.

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs

PES XI

Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal and Amad Butt

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel/Syed Faridoun, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

Match Details

LAH vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 21st February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium with dew likely to play a part as well. Although the pacers should get some swing early on with the new ball, a change of pace will be key as the match progresses. There should be some turn on offer in the middle overs as well, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par at the venue, but both teams are capable of breaching the 180-mark as well.

Today’s LAH vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has been a revelation for Peshawar Zalmi so far, scoring runs at a quick rate at the top of the order. He comes into the game on the back of a stunning fifty against Islamabad United and will be keen to continue his form going into the playoffs. While Phil Salt is also a decent wicketkeeping option, Haris' form makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has been sensational for Lahore Qalandars, leading the runscoring charts with 521 runs in nine matches so far. The southpaw has been consistent throughout the tournament with his knack for scoring boundaries against the spinners serving him well. Zaman is a must-have in your LAH vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hussain Talat: Hussain Talat has been in and out of the Peshawar squad this season, but has done well in the limited opportunities he has been presented with so far. The batting all-rounder has been decent with the bat and has chipped in with his variations on the bowling front in the middle overs as well. With Liam Livingstone being ruled out, Talat should be a good addition to your LAH vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is one of the best bowlers in the world and has not disappointed in the PSL this season with 14 wickets to his name. The left-armer has picked up wickets consistently in the powerplay overs, holding him in good stead. With Rashid Khan not available for the rest of the PSL, the onus falls upon Shaheen to deliver the goods yet again.

3 best players to pick in LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 796 points

Shoaib Malik (PES) - 546 points

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH) - 507 points

Key stats for LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 521 runs in 9 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 57.89

Shaheen Afridi - 14 wickets in 9 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 18.93

Mohammad Haris - 148 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, SR: 194.74

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Haider Ali.

