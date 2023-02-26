LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 15

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will face off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will be played on Sunday (February 26) at 7:30 PM IST.

Before the match starts, here is all you need to know about the LAH vs PES Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches in the tournament. They have managed to win two of these matches and are currently placed at number three in the points table.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have played four matches in the tournament and are placed at the fourth position in the standings. They have managed to win two and lost the other two matches. The Zalmis will be looking to win this match and strengthen their position in the points table.

LAH vs PES Match Details

The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on February 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: LAH vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs PES Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium will favor the batters. The spinners might become influential as the match progresses.

Last three matches at this venue

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 140

Average score batting second: 131

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs for today's match

LAH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

LAH Probable Playing XI

M Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, K Ghulam, Shai Hope (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

PES Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

PES Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris (4 Matches, 108 Runs, SR: 186.20)

Mohammad Haris does not have defensive grain in his bat. He gets his team off to blazing starts and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Babar Azam (4 Matches, 171 Runs, SR: 131.53)

The Pakistan skipper has been in good form in the tournament. He is scoring runs quite consistently and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Jimmy Neesham (4 Matches, 72 Runs and 4 Wickets)

The Kiwi all-rounder has been in decent form. Neesham can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. This makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi (3 Matches, 5 Wickets, Economy Rate: 7.33)

The Lahore skipper has been very good with the ball in this tournament. Shaheen Shah Afridi could be lethal with the new ball and his yorkers might be very effective in the death over. Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler pick for the match.

LAH vs PES Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been consistent with the bat in the tournament. He is solid player who loves to be consistent and this makes him a great captain or vice-captain pick for the match.

Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham has the ability to be effective with both the bat and the ball. His powerful batting in the lower middle-order and uncanny knack for picking up crucial wickets makes Neesham a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Fantasy Points Mohammad Haris 108 runs in 4 matches 197 Babar Azam 171 runs in 4 matches 227 Tom Kohler-Cadmore 105 runs in 4 matches 180 Jimmy Neesham 72 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches 218 Shaheen Afridi 5 wickets in 3 matches 179

LAH vs PES match expert tips

The pitch will favor the batters. Batters, spinners or bowlers who can bowl good slowers will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: David Wiese, Jimmy Neesham, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: David Wiese, Jimmy Neesham, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Poll : 0 votes