LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - March 10th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With only a handful of games left in PSL 2020, the competition for the playoffs place is increasing. Lahore Qalandars face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 24 as both sides eye valuable points on Tuesday. Although they started the season slowly, Lahore Qalandars come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins.

Although Lahore will love to sustain their new-found momentum, they face a formidable Peshawar Zalmi that is within touching distance of a playoff berth. With the likes of Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz starting for them, Zalmi will enter this game as the favourites, although Lahore's recent form should make for a more even contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs PES.

LAH vs PES Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars:

With two back-to-back wins at home, Lahore should stick with the same combination for this game as well. It would mean leaving out Chris Lynn for yet another game with Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akthar being the designated openers. However, they could bring in Lynn for Dane Vilas with Ben Dunk and Mohammad Hafeez batting in the middle order to accommodate him. They have sufficient batting depth with Samit Patel and Dawid Wiese doubling up as bowling options. Dilbar Hussain could return for Usman Khan Shinwari while Maaz Khan's performance against Karachi Kings should ensure his selection ahead of Raja Farzan.

Possible XI: Akthar(C), Zaman, Lynn/Vilas, Hafeez, Dunk (WK), Wiese, Patel, Maaz, Dilbar, Shaheen and Irshad.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar Zalmi should field an unchanged side after a close win over Islamabad United on Saturday. Peshawar has a formidable batting unit in its ranks with Imam-ul-Haq likely to get another opportunity at the top of the order alongside Kamran Akmal. While Banton and Haider Ali have gone about their work briskly, the experience of Shoaib Malik has served Peshawar nicely in PSL 2020.

While Liam Livingstone and Carlos Brathwaite provide the impetus towards the end of the inning, the likes of Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali are also pretty handy with the bat. They have a balanced bowling attack led by Wahab Riaz with Yasir Shah impressing with his leg-spin in the middle overs. With momentum on their side, they will fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Kamran (WK), Imam, Banton, Haider, Malik, Livingstone, Brathwaite, Wahab (C), Hasan, Yasir and Rahat.

Advertisement

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 24

10th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

Although cloudy conditions are expected, there is no threat of rain during the game on Tuesday. The previous game in Lahore was a high-scoring game although the spinners did get some purchase in the middle overs. The pacers should get ample help with the new ball with the first six overs being crucial. A similar sort of wicket is expected for this game with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk is Lahore Qalandars' best bet with the bat owing to his superlative striking ability in the middle overs. The Aussie has impressed with 250 runs, including a sensational 99* against Karachi Kings in the previous game. Along with Dunk, Kamran Akmal is also a great option and should add some runs to his already impressive tally of 237.

Batsmen: Haider Ali is a must-have in the side with the youngster holding his own among the big names in the Peshawar Zalmi line-up. He has consistently chipped in with cameos and is due for a big one in PSL 2020. Liam Livingstone is another reliable option although his recent form has been iffy. However, his ability to score runs is undeniable and should make for a good selection. As for the final option, one of the two Lahore Qalandars openers, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akthar, should suffice in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Pakistan stalwarts Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are two of the most experienced players in PSL 2020. They have come up with handy knocks in the middle order while filling in as an additional bowlers as well. Both of them should find a place in the side for this game. Samit Patel could also be picked as the third all-rounder with the Englishman picking seven wickets so far, which should add value to his case.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi feature among the highest wicket-takers in PSL 2020 with nine and eight respectively. They have led their attacks admirably with the duo guaranteeing a wicket or two in this game. Along with the aforementioned duo, Hasan Ali is a fine option with the Peshawar Zalmi pacer also impressing with seven wickets. While Maaz Khan's spell of 2/31 in the previous game holds him in good stead, the likes of Rahat Ali and Salman Irshad could also be picked as the second Lahore Qalandars bowling option.

Captain: Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in the last few games. Both of them are due for a big knock and could be backed as the multiplier selections for this game. Another excellent candidate would be Ben Dunk, who has been critical to Lahore Qalandars' resurgence of late. With 250 runs at a strike-rate of 201.61, he would make for an excellent selection along with Wahab Riaz.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ben Dunk, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Sohail Akthar, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben Dunk, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Maaz Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Wahab Riaz