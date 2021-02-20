LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 21st, 2021

Match 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will see the Lahore Qalandars taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

PSL 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars are back in action with a new and improved squad. Although they missed out on Chris Lynn, the Qalandars have roped in Rashid Khan, adding more strength to their already-fearsome bowling attack. With Ben Dunk and Samit Patel returning to the fore once again, the Qalandars will be hoping to go one step further in this year's competition.

Their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi, overhauled their squad, with Wahab Riaz leading the side in PSL 2021. With the additions of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Ravi Bopara, Peshawar have a balanced side that are capable of going the distance in the competition. Adding the experience of Kamran Akmal only sweetens the deal for the former PSL champions.

While both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Lahore Qalandars' bowling stands out with arguably two of the best T20 bowlers in Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi joining forces. But the experienced Peshawar outfit should prove to be a handful for Sohail Akhtar and co. in what should be an entertaining game of cricket in the first double-header in PSL 2021.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk(wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood, Ibrar Ahmed and Amad Butt

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2

Date: 21st February 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the National Stadium, with some help on offer for the pacers. While the average score at this venue in 2019 was 158, the batsmen should find it easy to score runs early on. The pacers will look to alter their lengths and pace accordingly, with some swing available with the new ball. With it being an afternoon fixture, both teams will look to bat first and post a total close to 165, which is about par at this venue.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAH vs PES PSL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saqib Mahmood and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Haider Ali, Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Kamran Akmal, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara