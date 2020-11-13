LAH vs PES PSL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Nov 14th, 2020

The Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has the Lahore Qalandars taking on the Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Despite making it to their first knockout match in PSL history, the Lahore Qalandars have had to wait nearly eight months for a chance to create history. Although they don't have the services of Chris Lynn for this game, the Qalandars are well-equipped in both departments.

While their batting unit boasts of the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Ben Dunk, it is their pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain that will be in the spotlight in this encounter.

Their opponents, the Peshawar Zalmi, also boast of a brilliant bowling attack led by veteran Wahab Riaz. In addition, they have a well-rounded batting unit which comprises of Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali. With the experience of Shoaib Malik being another valuable asset, the Zalmi will be keen on keeping their hopes of another PSL trophy alive with a win in this game.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, but the Zalmi's record in the PSL playoffs might hand them the edge. Either way, we should be in for a very competitive game of cricket with both teams looking to keep their title aspirations afloat.

Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akthar, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Abid Ali, Mohd Faizan, Maaz Khan, Dane Vilas and Dilbar Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Faf du Plessis, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hardus Viljoen, Sohaib Maqsood, Imam ul Haq, Mohd Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Ali, Saqib Mahmood and Haider Ali

Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars

Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk (WK), Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akthar (C), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Raja Farzan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (WK), Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Hardus Viljoen and Yasir Shah

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator

Date: 14th November 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

Although this is the second game of the day at the National Stadium in Karachi, another relatively high-scoring encounter is on the cards. With this being an evening fixture, the ball should skid on to the bat nicely, with dew expected to play a role as the match progresses.

However, the batsmen should keep an eye out for early swing from the pacers, who will likely to revert to off-pace deliveries towards the end of the innings. Spin should also have a say in the proceedings with some turn available off the surface. Although this is a knockout fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 representing a par score at this venue.

LAH vs PES PSL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAH vs PES PSL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akthar, Haider Ali, Faf du Plessis, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Hardus Viljoen

Captain: Ben Dunk, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akthar, Haider Ali, Faf du Plessis, David Wiese, Imam ul Haq, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali

Captain: Haider Ali, Vice-Captain: Ben Dunk