LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 19, 2024

The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 19.

The Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their opening game and suffered a loss. After being asked to bat first, the Qalandars posted 195 on the board. The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as United chased down the target with eight wickets in hand.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, got their PSL 2024 campaign off to a winning start. The batters did a fine job of posting a mammoth 206 on the board before the bowlers stepped up to restrict the Peshawar Zalmi to 190/6 to win the game by 16 runs.

Ahead of the LAH vs QUE contest, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Jason Roy (QUE) – 9 Credits

Jason Roy receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Jason Roy was sensational in Quetta Gladiators’ opening game against Peshawar Zalmi. Opening the batting alongside Saud Shakeel, he gave the Gladiators a blazing start. Both smashed 157 runs between them in just 15.2 overs.

Roy hit nine boundaries and two maximums to score 75 off just 48 balls at a strike rate of 156.25. You can rely on him to score big in the upcoming LAH vs QUE encounter on Monday.

#2 Sahibzada Farhan (LAH) – 7 Credits

Sahibzada Farhan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Although the Lahore Qalandars got off to a losing start in PSL 2024, Sahibzada Farhan starred for the team. After being asked to bat first by Islamabad United, Farhan played a fantastic knock of 57 off just 36 balls.

Farhan’s innings comprised eight boundaries and a six. He gave Qalandars a perfect start, allowing them to post a formidable total on the board. Farhan is a clean striker of the cricket ball and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the LAH vs QUE game.

#1 Saud Shakeel (QUE) – 8 Credits

Saud Shakeel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Saud Shakeel played a vital role in the Quetta Gladiators getting off to a winning start in the competition. The Gladiators posted 206 on the board before defending it successfully. The opening pair of Shakeel and Jason Roy was brilliant and played instrumental roles in the win.

Shakeel scored 74 off just 47 balls with the help of six boundaries and four maximums. He is a reliable player and is a vital cog in Quetta’s batting line-up in PSL 2024.

