LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) squaring off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Quetta Gladiators won their first match of the season, beating Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. They batted first and smashed 216 runs, while Peshawar were only able to get to 136 in the chase. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, lost their first match of the season to Islamabad United by eight wickets.
These two teams have faced off on 18 occasions, winning nine matches each.
LAH vs QUE Match Details
The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on Sunday, April 13, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to start at 8.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LAH vs QUE, 4th Match
Date and Time: April 13, 2025, 8.30pm IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters and thus chasing should be a good option, also considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, where a total of 352 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.
LAH vs QUE Form Guide
LAH - L
QUE - W
LAH vs QUE Probable Playing XI
LAH Playing XI
No injury updates
Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.
QUE Playing XI
No injury updates
Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.
LAH vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Finn Allen
Finn Allen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. He smashed 53 runs in just 25 balls in the last match. Kusal Mendis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Abdullah Shafique
Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Abdullah Shafique is in exceptional form, and has a good record at the venue. He smashed 66 runs in the last match. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Sikandar Raza
Faheem Ashraf and Sikandar Raza are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sikandar Raza will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 23 runs in the last match. Shoaib Malik is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Mohammad Amir
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir. Both can take a few wickets at this venue. Mohammad Amir is in exceptional form, having taken two wickets in the last match. Abrar Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.
LAH vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices
Finn Allen
Finn Allen is one of the most crucial picks from Quetta Gladiators as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team.
Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel is another crucial pick from the Quetta Gladiators squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional venue record. He smashed 59 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for LAH vs QUE, 4th Match
Saud Shakeel
Sikandar Raza
Finn Allen
Abrar Ahmed
Kusal Mendis
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batter the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen
Batters: A Shafique, S Shakeel, F Zaman, D Mitchell
All-rounders: S Raza
Bowlers: M Amir, H Rauf, S Afridi, A Ahmed
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen
Batters: A Shafique, S Shakeel, F Zaman, R Rossouw
All-rounders: S Raza
Bowlers: M Amir, H Rauf, S Afridi, A Ahmed
