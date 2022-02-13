LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The Lahore Qalandars have found some form lately with four wins in six games. They are on course for a top-two finish, but wouldn't want to take their foot off the pedal. They face an upbeat Quetta side who come into the game on the back of two big wins, one of them being against Lahore themselves. Although Shahid Afridi's absence will hurt them, the Gladiators have a strong side to fall back on. But with Lahore's bowling strength bound to have a say, the Gladiators have their hands full in this game.

LAH vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Duckett/Ahmad Bangalzai, James Faulkner/Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah and Noor Ahmad

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c) and Zaman Khan

Match Details

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 13th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium with some help on offer for the spinners. The pacers might get the ball to swing around in the early stages, but the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners should make good use of the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total with dew bound to come into play.

Today’s LAH vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt hasn't fired for Lahore Qalandars with the Englishman batting out of position for them. However, his ability to hit the ground running from ball one makes him a valuable asset in this format. Although Sarfaraz Ahmed is a good choice himself, Salt should be a good addition to your LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince has blown hot and cold this season, struggling to convert his starts into big ones in the top order. However, he has a heap of experience to fall back on and given his knack of scoring quick runs in the middle overs, Vince is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed is bound to play a big role for Quetta with Mohammad Nawaz being ruled out of the tournament. Although his bowling is likely to be used sparingly, Iftikhar's ability to finish games is undeniable. With some experience to fall back on as well, Iftikhar is a good addition to your LAH vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is one of the best bowlers in the competition, with the left-armer accounting for nine wickets so far. He was at his best in the previous game, picking up two wickets but has a score to settle with Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators, who had the better of him in the reverse fixture. With his form being great as well, Afridi is a must-have in your LAH vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 643 points

Ahsan Ali (QUE) - 347 points

Shaheen Afridi (LAH) - 326 points

Key stats for LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 416 runs in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 69.33

Jason Roy - 170 runs in 2 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 85.00

Shaheen Afrdi - 9 wickets in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 20.00

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, James Vince, Jason Roy, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, James Vince, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Noor Ahmad

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Haris Rauf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar