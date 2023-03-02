LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

Lahore Qalandars are the team to beat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season with only one loss in five matches so far. The Qalandars have found form in recent matches with the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi starring for them.

As for the Quetta Gladiators, they are at the bottom of the points table with one win in five matches. They will be keen to bounce back into winning ways with a lot riding on Naseem Shah and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. With either side eyeing a big win, another entertaining game is on the cards in Lahore.

LAH vs QUE Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 18

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the 18th match of the PSL 2023 in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

LAH vs QUE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators probable playing 11

Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai/Yasir Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (2 matches, 80 runs, SR: 173.91)

Sam Billings has been in decent form in the ongoing PSL, scoring 80 runs in two matches. He has scores of 47 and 33, with a strike rate of 173.91 holding him in good stead. Given his ability against pace and spin, Billings is a fine pick for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Martin Guptill (5 matches, 151 runs, Average: 30.20)

Martin Guptill is amongst the highest run-scorers in the competition, scoring 151 runs in five matches so far. He is averaging 30.20 and has a hundred against the Karachi Kings to his name as well. With the conditions being friendly for batting, Guptill is a top pick for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iftikhar Ahmed (5 matches, 127 runs, Average: 31.75)

Iftikhar Ahmed has had his moments in PSL 2023, scoring 127 runs in five matches. He has an average of 31.75 with the bat and has also chipped in with the ball. With Iftikhar in fine form over the last few months, across different franchise leagues, he is a good addition to your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 15.00)

Shaheen Afridi is the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2023 at the time of writing, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He has a bowling average of 15.00 with a strike rate of 10.80 holding him in good stead. Given his recent form at this venue, Afridi is a must-have in your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

LAH vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah has shown glimpses of form in the PSL this season, picking up three wickets in five innings, albeit with an economy rate of just 7.38. He is a skilled bowler who is equally effective with the new ball and in the death overs. With Naseem due for a big performance for Quetta, he is a top captaincy pick for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman has been in sensational form of late, coming into this game on the back of scores of 36(23), 96(45), and 22(14). He has 235 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 172.79. With the conditions favoring top-order batters, Zaman is another viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Martin Guptill 151 runs in 5 matches Mohammad Hasnain 8 wickets in 5 matches Fakhar Zaman 235 runs in 5 matches Shaheen Afridi 10 wickets in 5 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches

LAH vs QUE match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 18

Mohammad Hasnain has been brilliant for the Gladiators despite his team's poor form. Hasnain has eight wickets in five matches with an average of 19.38. Like Naseem Shah, Hasnain is capable of picking wickets across all phases of an innings and could be a good pick for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Will Smeed, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: David Wiese, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Poll : 0 votes