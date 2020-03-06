LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 7th, 2020

With the prospect of another PSL season going downwards, Lahore Qalandars will look to kickstart their floundering campaign as they face defending champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats, although Lahore will be the more worried of the two as they sit at the bottom of the PSL points table.

Quetta Gladiators hold the advantage owing to their superior form and experience in their ranks. However, Lahore Qalandars aren't short of firepower with a certain Chris Lynn featuring for the home side. With all to play for in Lahore, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs QUE.

LAH vs QUE Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars:

Shaheen Shah Afridi should return for Lahore while the rest of the side is likely to remain unchanged. Much is expected from Aussie opener Chris Lynn, who is yet to score a fifty in PSL 2020. Salman Butt should open the batting alongside Lynn with Ben Dunk and Mohammad Hafeez following them. While Samit Patel provides the balance to the side, their bowling unit has blown hot and cold this season. Barring Afridi and Dilbar Hussain, who injured himself in the previous game, none of the Lahore bowlers have done well so far. While Seekuge Prasanna handles the spin duties in the middle overs, Salman Irshad and Usman Shinwari will be expected to come up with an excellent performance in this must-win clash.

Possible XI: Lynn, Butt, Hafeez, Dunk (WK), Samit, Sohail (C), Seekuge, Faizan, Shaheen, Shinwari and Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators:

Quetta Gladiators could make a change or two after suffering a disappointing loss to Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. While Shane Watson and Jason Roy open the batting for them, they could bring in Ahsan Ali for Ahmed Shehzad, who had a forgetful outing against Zalmi. Their middle order looks settled with the likes of Azam Khan and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed chipping in with vital contributions. Ben Cutting provides the impetus towards the end of the inning with Nawaz assuming the floater's role. Their bowling attack is heavily reliant on the duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain with Tymal Mills' experience also adding to the equation. With a good blend of youth and experience at his disposal, Sarfaraz Ahmed looks to lead his side to a much-needed win in Lahore.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Shehzad/Ahsan, Azam, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Cutting, Nawaz, Sohail, Mills/Fawad, Naseem and Hasnain

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 21

7th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

Although there is some rain in the forecast, a match should take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, there should be some swing for the pacers. The spinners could also come into play in the middle overs as both teams look to chase on what is a good track to bat on.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has done well with the bat this season. While he hasn't done much of note in the last few games, Sarfaraz has 145 runs in seven games. Given his experience at this level, he should get the nod over Azam Khan with the option of picking Ben Dunk as the second wicket-keeper also available.

Batsmen: Jason Roy and Shane Watson have blown hot and cold with the bat in PSL 2020. While Roy has been more consistent with 227 runs, Watson has 181 runs, including one fifty. They are Quetta's best bets with the bat and should be picked without any hesitation for this game. On the other hand, Chris Lynn hasn't fired for Lahore yet with time running for the Aussie to make an impression in PSL 2020. He could be picked ahead of Sohail Akthar although both of them are viable options for this game.

Allrounders: Samit Patel has impressed in recent games with the burly all-rounder scoring a fifty in his last outing against Quetta. He will be hoping for an encore on Saturday. Ben Cutting has consistently come up with the goods for Quetta. With a strike-rate of 194, Cutting should get the nod ahead of Mohammad Nawaz. If an extra all-rounder were to be picked, Mohammad Hafeez should fit the bill.

Bowlers: If he features for Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, Shaheen Shah Afridi should find a place in the fantasy side. The youngster has been their best bowler with six wickets in four games and should add a wicket or two to his tally in this game. While the likes of Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills are also excellent options, Mohammad Hasnain is another must-have pick in the side. Currently leading the wicket-takers charts with 14 wickets in just seven games, Hasnain guarantees wickets with the ball in hand.

Captain: Jason Roy and Chris Lynn are two of the most destructive openers in this format. While Roy's tally of 227 is the second-highest in PSL 2020, Lynn's poor form should be overlooked with the Aussie looking good for a big knock. Along with Roy and Lynn, the likes of Shane Watson and Mohammad Hafeez can also be picked for the multiplier options with their experience bound to serve them well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Ben Cutting, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Irshad.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Nawaz, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Irshad.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn