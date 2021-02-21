LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 22nd, 2021

Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) features a mouthwatering clash between the Lahore Qalandars and the Quetta Gladiators.

The Quetta Gladiators had a false start to their PSL 2021 campaign as they were blown away by a stellar performance from the Karachi Kings. However, all is not lost for the Gladiators, who have a good roster in place. With Chris Gayle looking in good form in the opening encounter, the Gladiators will need the likes of Azam Khan and Tom Banton to fire on all cylinders on Monday. A lot will ride on the shoulders of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, both of whom will be key with the ball in hand.

The Lahore Qalandars boast perhaps the best bowling attack in the competition, with Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan joining forces. Adding in their batting might only sweeten the deal for them. With David Wiese and Samit Patel adding much-needed balance, the Qalandars will fancy their chances of a win on Monday.

While the Qalandars hold the edge ahead of this fixture, the Gladiators are more than capable of springing a surprise, especially with the likes of Chris Gayle and Ben Cutting in their ranks. Either way, we should in for a cracking game of T20 cricket in the PSL 2021 on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Quetta Gladiators

Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk(wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan

Quetta Gladiators

Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmad, Usman Khan Shinwari, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 4

Date: 22nd February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, a good batting track is on offer at the National Stadium in Karachi. While there is ample swing on offer with the new ball, the pacers will look to vary their pace to get the best out of this surface.

The spinners should also get some turn off the surface, holding them in good stead in the middle overs. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, which is the norm at the National Stadium in Karachi.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Ben Dunk, Tom Banton, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Usman Khan Shinwari

Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Ben Cutting