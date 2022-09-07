LAH vs RE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022, Match 1

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Richelieu Eagles (RE) in the first ODI match of the Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday, September 7.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs RE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Both teams have exciting squads with a good mix of youth and experience. This could be an exciting match, as both the Lahore Qalandars and the Richelieu Eagles will be looking to start their campaigns with a win in this format.

Lahore Qalandars lead the head-to-head battle, having defeated Richelieu Eagles twice in the Global T20 last week.

LAH vs RE, Match Details

The first match will be played on September 7 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek between Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars. The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

LAH vs RE, Match 1, Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022

Date & Time: September 7, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming: Fancode

LAH vs RE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. At this venue, a score of between 260 and 285 could be defendable.

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 311

Average 2nd innings score: 279

LAH vs RE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Richelieu Eagles: N/A

Lahore Qalandars: N/A

LAH vs RE Probable Playing XI today

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI :

Mansoor Saleem (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Muhammad Naeem, Jalat Khan, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid

Richelieu Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Richelieu Eagles Probable Playing XI :

Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

LAH vs RE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zane Green (288 runs in 12 ODI matches, Average: 24)

Green is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his side. He's also been useful behind the stumps, increasing your odds of scoring more points for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

JJ Smit (530 runs & 26 wickets in 19 ODI matches, S.R: 83.20)

Smit is a fantastic proper batting all-rounder who has done well in this format in recent years. He has been outstanding with the bat while also picking up wickets for his team at regular intervals. He has scored 530 runs and taken 26 wickets in 19 ODI matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jan Frylinck (363 runs & 27 wickets in 19 ODI matches)

Frylinck has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and with the ball in this format. He has scored 364 runs at an impressive average of 27.90 and could be impactful in this match as well. He has also been quite effective with his left-arm fast bowling, having already taken 27 wickets while being economical.

Top Bowler Pick

Bernard Scholtz (21 wickets & 65 runs in 18 ODI matches)

Scholtz has been one of the squad's standout bowlers, taking 21 wickets in 18 games. He has been outstanding in death overs and could be an excellent choice for your LAH vs RE Fantasy team.

LAH vs RE match captain and vice-captain choices

Gerhard Erasmus

Erasmus is a technically sound batter who has consistently scored runs for his team in this format. He could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team as he bats in the top order and has scored 630 runs at an outstanding average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 75.80 in 17 games.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Nicol has played an important role with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 341 runs at an impressive average of 34.10 in 10 ODI games. He could have an impact in this match as well, making him an excellent choice for vice-captain of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for LAH vs RE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats (ODI) Bernard Scholtz 65 runs & 21 wickets in 18 games Stephan Baard 263 runs in 15 games Shane Dadswell 424 runs & 2 wickets in 16 games Divan la Cock 91 runs in 4 games Ruben Trumpelmann 118 runs & 15 wickets in 11 games

LAH vs RE match expert tips 1st ODI match

Ruben Trumpelmann is one of the most successful bowlers for his national side and and will lead the Richelieu Eagles' bowling attack. He has picked up 15 wickets in 11 games, making him a multiplier pick for today's outing.

LAH vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Head To Head League

LAH vs RE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Shane Dadswell, Muhammad Naeem

All-Rounders: Jan Frylinck, Ahsan Hafeez, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Jalat Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Dilbar Hussain

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Grand League

LAH vs RE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mansoor Saleem

Batters: JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Shane Dadswell, Muhammad Naeem

All-Rounders: Jan Frylinck, Ahsan Hafeez, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Dilbar Hussain

