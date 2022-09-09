LAH vs RE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022, Match 2

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Richelieu Eagles (RE) in the second ODI match of the Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 9.

The Richelieu Eagles won their last match by defending 262 runs, with Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit Butt shining with both the bat and the ball, while Mirza Tahir Baig and Mamoon Riaz impressed for the Lahore Qalandars.

An exciting game is expected as the Lahore Qalandars seek to level the series.

LAH vs RE, Match Details

The second match will be played on September 9 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek between Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars. The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs RE, Match 2, Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022

Date & Time: September 9, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming: Fancode

LAH vs RE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 296

Average 2nd innings score: 265

LAH vs RE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Richelieu Eagles: W

Lahore Qalandars: L

LAH vs RE Probable Playing XI today

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI :

Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Jahanzeb Naveed (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Ahsan Hafeez, Shane Dadswell, Aitizaz Khan, Usman Khalid, Salman Fayyaz, Sudais Khan, Mamoon Riaz

Richelieu Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Richelieu Eagles Probable Playing XI :

Lohan Louwrens (wk), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France

LAH vs RE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lohan Louwrens (38 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 80.85)

Lohan didn't look at ease in the previous game, scoring 38 runs in 47 deliveries, including four fours. He hopes to improve his strike rate and have a big innings in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (43 runs & one wicket in his previous outing, S.R: 84.31)

Erasmus displayed his prowess with both the bat and the ball in the first ODI, scoring 43 runs and taking one crucial wicket. His form is a huge boost for the Richelieu Eagles, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

JJ Smit (49 runs & two wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 3.67)

Smit is an experienced right-handed batter as well as a useful left-arm fast bowler who was effective in the previous game. He batted well in the first ODI, scoring 49 runs at a strike rate of 125.64. He picked up two wickets while being economical, making him a must-have player for your LAH vs RE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ruben Trumpelmann (Three wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 6.20)

Trumpelmann had a decent game with the ball in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.20, making him an excellent LAH vs RE Dream11 fantasy side pick.

LAH vs RE match captain and vice-captain choices

Mamoon Riaz

Riaz impressed a lot with his bowling in the first ODI, was able to control the batters and not give them much room to execute their shots. He has strong control over his length. This makes him an excellent choice for the captaincy of your fantasy team.

Bernard Scholtz

He is an experienced bowler who gave an impressive performance in the first ODI, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.80. With his ability to bat, he could be a great option for the role of vice captaincy of the LAH vs RE game.

5 must-picks with player stats for LAH vs RE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nicol Eaton 32runs in the 1st ODI Stephan Baard 35 runs in the 1st ODI Usman Khalid Two wickets & 26 runs in the 1st ODI Ahsan Hafeez 40 runs in the 1st ODI Salman Fayyaz 22 runs in the 1st ODI

LAH vs RE match expert tips 2nd ODI match

Mirza Tahir Baig batted brilliantly in the first ODI, scoring a fine 60 runs at a strike rate of 67.42, making him a valuable pick for your LAH vs RE Dream11 fantasy side.

LAH vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

LAH vs RE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Shane Dadswell, Mirza Tahir Baig

All-Rounders: JJ Smit, Ahsan Hafeez, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Usman Khalid, Mamoon Riaz

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

LAH vs RE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Hamza Nazar, Mirza Tahir Baig

All-Rounders: JJ Smit, Ahsan Hafeez, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Salman Fayyaz

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Mamoon Riaz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee