LAKR vs MINY Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket Match - July 17th, 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York would lock horns in the sixth match of the Major League Cricket season at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on July 17, Monday.

In the tournament opener, the Los Angeles Knight Riders faced a severe drubbing over the Texas Super Kings. Despite having strong batting and bowling line-ups, Knight Riders failed to put on a show in both departments.

Led by Narine, Knight Riders will be eager to put that disappointment behind them and make a strong comeback.

MI New York, on the other hand, also faced a defeat over San Francisco Unicorns in the second match of the season. Although the middle-order performed well with the willow, it wasn’t enough for MI to secure a victory.

They would be eyeing to turn the tables when they take on Knight Riders in their second contest.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LAKR vs MINY Dream11 game.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (MINY) - 8.5 Credits

ICC Men's T20 Media Opportunity

Nicholas Pooran batted at number four for MI New York in the team's season opener, where he batted brilliantly with a 28-ball 40-run knock.

Pooran is expected to be dangerous at this batting position and we can anticipate him showcasing his batting prowess over Knight Riders, making him a strong captaincy choice in your LAKR vs MINY Dream11 game.

#2 Andre Russell (LAKR) - 8.5 Credits

Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - DP World ILT20 2023

Knight Riders would heavily rely on their star Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell in both batting and bowling departments. Interestingly, Russell was the only player to do well in the team's season opener over Texas Super Kings.

With the willow, he was the only batter from Knight Riders to cross the score of 50. With the ball, he couldn’t pick a wicket. Russell is another valuable captaincy choice in your LAKR vs MINY Dream11 game.

#1 Kieron Pollard (MINY) - 8 Credits

Northern Superchargers Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

MI New York skipper Kieron Pollard did an impressive job by scoring 48 runs off 27 balls batting at number 5. The all-rounder rolled his arm for three overs, conceding 25 runs without picking a wicket.

With the Caribbean all-rounder giving some valuable fantasy points from both departments, he can be a valuable choice as captain in your LAKR vs MINY Dream11 game.

