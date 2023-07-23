LAKR vs SEO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket match - July 23, 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and Seattle Orcas (SEO) will lock horns in the 12th match of Major League Cricket 2023 at Church Street Park, Morrisville on Sunday, July 23.

LAKR have had a disastrous inaugural season, losing all of their four matches and being eliminated from the competition with one game still to play. Led by Sunil Narine, they will be eager to salvage some pride and end their tournament on a winning note.

In contrast, SEO have been in dominant form, securing a hattrick of victories by defeating Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings. They will now aim to finish the league stage on top of the table.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LAKR vs SEO Dream11 game:

#3 Quinton de Kock (SEO) - 9 Credits

Quinton de Kock will be a key player in the LAKR vs SEO match (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Seattle Orcas)

Quinton de Kock found form in the previous encounter against Texas Super Kings with a scintillating fifty. In the three innings he has played in the tournament, the keeper-batter has amassed 70 runs at an average of 23.33.

De Kock is a dangerous player with the potential to score big on any given day. With plenty of points to be had behind the wickets as well, De Kock is a good albeit slightly risky pick as captain or vice-captain for the LAKR vs SEO Dream11 game.

#2 Andre Russell (LAKR) - 9 Credits

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Los Angeles Knight Riders)

LAKR's destructive all-rounder Andre Russell is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 169 runs from four innings. He has scored these runs at a whopping average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 164.08.

With nothing to lose in the team’s final league game, expect the all-rounder to come out all guns blazing. Russell's all-round abilities make him an excellent choice as captain or vice-captain in your LAKR vs SEO Dream11 team.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SEO) - 8.5 Credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Seattle Orcas)

After an impressive IPL 2023 season, Heinrich Klaasen has continued his red-hot form in the MLC 2023 as well. The wicketkeeper-batter has batted in all three previous games, scoring 96 runs at an average of 48 and a stunning strike rate of 174.55.

The South African is expected to bat at No. 3 for SEO and his calculated yet attacking approach in the middle overs could prove vital for his side. Klaasen stands out as our top pick as captain or vice-captain in the LAKR vs SEO Dream11 game.

