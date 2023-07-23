LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Match 12

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will face Seattle Orcas (SEO) in the Match 12 of the Major League Cricket 2023 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a woeful campaign so far. They have lost all four matches so far and are at the bottom of the table. They are yet to register a single point on the board and they lost their most recent match by six wickets.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Orcas are on top of the table. They have won all three of their games and with six points, are at the top of the table.

LAKR vs SEO Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 23 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAKR vs SEO, Major League Cricket 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Live Streaming and Broadcast: JioCinema

LAKR vs SEO Pitch Report

The track has been balanced so far at this stadium. It has seen both high scores as well as low totals and it will be interesting to see whether batters or bowlers will find better assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 145.67

Average second innings score: 135.33

LAKR vs SEO Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Los Angeles Knight Riders: L-L-L-L

Seattle Orcas: W-W-W

LAKR vs SEO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Los Angeles Knight Riders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable Playing 11

Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Adam Zampa, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, and Spencer Johnson.

Seattle Orcas Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seattle Orcas Probable Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Dasun Shanaka, Imad Wasim, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, and Andrew Tye.

LAKR vs SEO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Heinrich Klaasen (3 matches, 96 runs, Strike Rate: 174.55)

Heinrich Klaasen will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has slammed 96 runs in three games at an average of 48 and also has a strike rate of 174.55.

Top Batter pick

Nauman Anwar (3 matches, 97 runs, Strike Rate: 107.78)

Nauman Anwar is the leading scorer for Seattle Orcas. He has hammered 97 runs in three games at a strike rate of 107.78.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (3 matches, 43 runs and 4 wickets)

Imad Wasim is an impactful all-rounder who will be looking to have a major say here. He has scored 43 runs and has also taken four wickets at an economy of 6.18.

Top Bowler pick

Adam Zampa (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.73)

Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The Aussie spinner has picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.73. He also has an average of 18.71.

LAKR vs SEO match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a brutal and destructive all-rounder in T20 cricket. He is highest scorer for the LA Knight Riders with 169 runs in four games at an average of 84.50 and strike rate of 164.08. Russell has also taken a wicket and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell has taken the most number of wickets for his side. He has scalped seven wickets in three games at an average of 14.29.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Andre Russell 169 runs and 1 wicket 273 points Wayne Parnell 7 wickets 235 points Adam Zampa 7 wickets 221 points Heinrich Klaasen 96 runs 204 points Imad Wasim 43 runs and 4 wickets 196 points

LAKR vs SEO match expert tips

Andre Russell has been outrageously good so far and he will be a great multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Nauman Anwar, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Wayne Parnell, Andrew Tye

LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

LAKR vs SEO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Nauman Anwar, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Wayne Parnell, Cameron Gannon