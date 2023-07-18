LAKR vs SFU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 19th, 2023

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will take on the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) in the seventh match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023. Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the game on Wednesday, July 19.

LAKR are looking forward to their first win of the tournament, whereas SFU have one win and defeat to their name. This will be a tough game for the Knight Riders and San Francisco are expected to come up with an all-round performance.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (SFU)- 9 Credits

Marsh One Day Cup - Final: WA v SA

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is yet to flourish in the MLC 2023. So far, he has failed to create impact with both bat and ball. But his ability to turn the table on his day is well known.

Stoinis scored six and 15 runs in the first two matches and is yet to pick up a wicket. However, he was economical with the ball in the last game. He is expected to perform better as the league progresses.

Marcus Stonis could be a valuable pick as captain or vice-captain for LAKR vs SF Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Andre Russell (LAKR)- 9 Credits

Andre Russell in action

Andre Russell began his MLC 2023 campaign with a brisk knock of 55 runs off 34 against the Texas Super Kings. However, he failed to contribute in the next match against the MI New York and Knight Riders were bundled out for just 50 runs.

Russell, who failed to pick up a wicket in two games, would be keen to make a strong comeback in the upcoming match. He is certainly a good choice as captain or vice-captain for LAKR vs SF Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Shadab Khan (SFU)- 9 Credits

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Shadab Khan looked good and rose to the occasion in the first match of MLC 2023 for the San Francisco Unicorns. He smashed 61 runs off just 30 balls and stitched together a 129-run stand with Corey Anderson to take San Francisco to 215. In his last outing, he was the highest scorer for his team with 37 runs.

With the ball, the Pakistani all-rounder has taken one wicket so far in two matches. The team will look up to him for another good knock at the lower order. Shadab Khan will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for LAKR vs SF Dream11 Prediction.

