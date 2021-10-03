LP vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 15

The Lalitpur Patriots (LP) will take on the Chitwan Tigers (CT) in match number 15 of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

The Lalitpur Patriots have had a middling start to their Everest Premier League campaign with one win, two losses and one no-result to their name. Meanwhile, the Chitwan Tigers have been in top form, having won all three of their games and sitting pretty at the top of the Everest Premier League points table.

LP vs CT Probable Playing 11 today

Lalitpur Patriots: Sandun Weerakkody, Kushal Bhurtel (c), Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jaykishan Kolsawala (wk), Narayan Joshi, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal

Chitwan Tigers: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Virandeep Singh, Sompal Kami (c), Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal

Match Details

LP vs CT, Match 15, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: October 3rd 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

With overcast conditions and rain expected, the pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur could assist the bowlers. While there could be some movement for the pacers, the spinners are likely to find turn as well.

Today’s LP vs CT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandun Weerakkody – Weerakkody has been in top form with the bat in the Everest Premier League, amassing 152 runs at a strike rate of 144.76.

Batsmen

Bhim Sharki – The CT batter has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 145.16 in the Everest Premier League.

Kushal Bhurtel – Although Bhurtel has played just one substantial knock in the tournament, he should be backed. He could play a big innings in today's fixture.

All-rounders

Karim Janat – The seam-bowling all-rounder has been excellent with the ball, having taken four wickets. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 40 runs in two innings.

Yogendra Singh Karki – Karki has contributed well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 67 runs at a strike-rate of 155.81 and taken one wicket as well.

Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai – Omarzai has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball. In addition to scoring 101 runs at a strike rate of 206.12, he has taken five wickets.

Sagar Dhakal – Omarzai has been superb with the ball, returning with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.63.

Top 5 best players to pick in LP vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Azmatullah Omarzai (LP): 324 points

Sandun Weerakkody (LP): 239 points

Karim Janat (CT): 214 points

Sagar Dhakal (CT): 214 points

Kamal Airee (CT): 178 points

Important stats for LP vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Azmatullah Omarzai: 101 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 206.12 & ER – 8.50

Sandun Weerakkody: 152 runs; SR – 144.76

Karim Janat: 40 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 125.00 & ER – 6.25

Sagar Dhakal: 6 wickets; ER – 5.63

LP vs CT Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Sandun Weerakkody, Rajesh Pulami, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kamal Airee, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Azmatullah Omarzai

Dream11 Team for Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Sandun Weerakkody, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Sundeep Jora, Karim Janat, Yogendra Singh Karki, Sompal Kami, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kamal Airee, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Sandun Weerakkody

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far