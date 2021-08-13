LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo, 2nd Quarter-final

Landskrona will lock horns with Malmo in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Friday.

Landskrona have won five out of their eight ECS T10 Malmo matches and finished second in Group B. They beat Lund by seven wickets in their last match. Malmo, on the other hand, finished third in the Group A points table, having won three out of their eight league stage matches. Their last match against Jonkoping was abandoned due to rain.

LAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Saghar Hanif (C), Imran Kiyani, Nadeem Khan (WK), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Qaiser Zaman, Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Varun Dhingra, Sai Krishna.

MAL XI

Hammad Rafiq (C), Sunny Sharma, Hasan Cheema (WK), Nikhil Mathur, Qaiser Munir, Azim Chinwari, Harris Aziz, Husain Cheema, Musadaq Mubarak, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab.

Match Details

LAN vs MAL, Quarter-final 2, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 13th August 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club has generally favored the batsmen, who will get full value for their shots on this ground. Batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option at the venue as the last three out of the four ECS T10 Malmo matches played here have won by the teams batting first.

Today’s LAN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Nadeem Khan: Khan has scored just 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.37 in seven ECS T10 Malmo matches. Nonetheless, he can help you accumulate some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Rameez Dalvi: Dalvi has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 183 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 in eight matches. He is also Landskrona's leading run-scorer this season.

Nikhil Mathur: Mathur has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Malmo this season. He has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 188.09 in just four matches and can play a big knock today as well.

All-rounders

Imran Kiyani: Kiyani has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 171 runs and also picked up nine wickets in eight matches.

Hammad Rafiq: Rafiq has scored 164 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 202.46 while also picking up seven in eight ECS T10 Malmo matches. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Amritanshu Singh: Singh has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches and is Landskrona's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Malmo. He can also score some handy runs down the order for his side.

Azim Chinwari: Chinwari is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches thus far, including his best figures of 3/9.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) - 595 points

Hammad Rafiq (MAL) - 571 points

Amritanshu Singh (LAN) - 426 points

Saghar Hanif (LAN) - 400 points

Musadaq Mubarak (MAL) - 380 points

Important Stats for LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani: 171 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 144.91 and ER - 10.00

Hammad Rafiq: 164 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 202.46 and ER - 10.88

Amritanshu Singh: 27 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 207.69 and ER - 8.87

Saghar Hanif: 94 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 164.91 and ER - 8.28

Azim Chinwari: 10 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 10.33

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nadeem Khan, Nikhil Mathur, Qaiser Zaman, Rameez Dalvi, Qaiser Munir, Hammad Rafiq, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Azim Chinwari, Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata.

Captain: Hammad Rafiq. Vice-captain: Imran Kiyani.

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nadeem Khan, Nikhil Mathur, Sunny Sharma, Rameez Dalvi, Hammad Rafiq, Musadaq Mubarak, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Azim Chinwari, Saad Mohammad, Amritanshu Singh.

Captain: Imran Kiyani. Vice-captain: Hammad Rafiq.

Edited by Samya Majumdar