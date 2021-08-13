LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo, 2nd Quarter-final

Landskrona will take on Malmo in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Friday.

Despite starting their ECS T10 Malmo campaign with three losses, Landskrona turned things around and went on to win their next five matches on the bounce. With 10 points, they finished second in Group B. Malmo, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy ride in the ECS T10 Malmo. With three wins and four losses from their eight group stage matches, they finished third.

LAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Qaiser Zaman, Nadeem Tariq Khan (wk), Saghar Hanif (c), Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan Shenwari, Varun Dhingra, Sai Krishna

MAL XI

Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Sudais Sudais, Musadaq Mubarak, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Hasan Cheema, Harris Aziz, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab

Match Details

LAN vs MAL, ECS T10 Malmo, 2nd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 13th August, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo generally favors batters, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and keep the flow of runs in check. The par score at the venue is 100 runs.

Today’s LAN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

NT Khan could prove to be a solid wicket-keeping choice for today's ECS T10 Malmo game. He has been useful behind the stumps and can score some quick-fire runs as well.

Batsman

RA Dalvi is Landskrona's highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malmo, amassing 183 runs at a strike rate of 198.91.

All-rounders

Imran Kiyani has done fabulously well for Landskrona in the tournament, taking nine wickets and scoring 171 runs in eight matches. He should be considered among the captaincy choices for your HSG vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

H Rafiq was in excellent form against Jonkoping, hitting five sixes in six balls to help his side win the contest.

Bowlers

Amritanshu Singh is Landskrona's highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Malmo, taking 11 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) – 595 points

H Rafiq (MAL) – 571 points

A Singh (LAN) – 426 points

SM Hanif (LAN) – 400 points

M Mubarak (MAL) – 380 points

Important stats for LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani: 171 runs and 9 wickets

H Rafiq: 164 runs and 7 wickets

A Singh: 27 runs and 11 wickets

SM Hanif: 94 runs and 7 wickets

M Mubarak: 86 runs and 6 wickets

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, M Mubarak, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad

Captain: IR Kiyani. Vice-captain: H Rafiq

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, Q Munir, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad

Captain: SM Hanif. Vice-captain: A Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar