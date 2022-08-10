LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in the 29th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Lancashire have had a fantastic season so far, winning two of their three games to be placed second in the Group B points table. They have a strong bowling attack, comprising Will Williamsy, Washington Sundar, and Liam Hurt, and will rely on it against Worcestershire's weak top order. They have a two-game winning streak that they hope to extend to three in the upcoming clash.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are having a bad run in the competition, having lost their last three games. Azhar Ali has failed miserably with the bat in the top order, putting the middle order under pressure. Therefore, the team will look to click as a unit to secure their first victory in the competition.

LAN vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Washington Sundar, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Will Williams, Jack Morley.

WOR XI

Ed Pollock, Azhar Ali, Gareth Roderick, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ed Barnard, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox (wk), Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

Match Details

LAN vs WOR, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 29th

Date and Time: August 10 2022, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Old Trafford in Manchester, with little support available for the bowlers. Pacers are likely to get a swing early on and a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Ben Cox has so far looked impressive with the bat, scoring back-to-back half-centuries and accumulating 129 runs at a strike rate of 157. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batters

Kashif Ali-II: Kashif Ali-II has been in top form with the bat in this tournament so far, scoring 145 runs at an impressive average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 111.67 in three games. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

All-rounders

Ed Barnard: Ed Barnard is one of the top all-round players in his team who is consistent with his performances. He has scored 176 runs at an excellent average of 88.00 and has picked up one wicket in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Will Williams: He has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up six wickets in just two games at an average of 8.33.

Top 3 best players to pick in LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Liam Hurt (LAN): 76 points

Dillon Pennington (WOR): 99 points

Josh Bohannon (LAN): 81 points

Key stats for LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Luke Wells - 95 runs and three wickets in two games.

Washington Sundar: 30 runs and three wickets in two games.

Jake Libby - 66 runs and three wickets in three games.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

LAN vs WOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Ed Barnard, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Washington Sundar, Luke Wells, Will Williams, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard

LAN vs WOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Kashif Ali, Jake Libby, Ed Barnard, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Joe Leach, Luke Wells, Will Williams, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Ben Cox

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee