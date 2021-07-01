LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's One-off T20 Match - July 1st, 2021

Lancashire Women will square off against Ireland Women XI in an unofficial T20 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.
Ireland Women, who will lock horns with Lancashire Women away from home, boast a strong squad as they have traveled with a full-strength side for the one-off T20 match.
Ireland spinner Cara Murray has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury. She has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter.
Lancashire Women, on the other hand, will miss the services of England's slow left-arm bowler Sophie Ecclestone, who is currently on international duty.
However, both sides have enough firepower in their ranks and will look to win the one-off T20 encounter.
Squads to choose from
Lancashire Women
Alice Clarke, Ellie Threlkeld, Georgia Boyce, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Georgie Holt, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb, Alice Dyson, Anjalie Singh, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Millie Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone.
Ireland Women
Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.
Predicted Playing XI
Lancashire Women
Ellie Threlkeld, Alice Clarke, Georgia Boyce, Danielle Collins, Georgie Holt, Anjalie Singh, Alice Dyson, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Millie Hodge.
Ireland Women
Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron, Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey.
Match Details
Match: Lancashire Women vs Ireland Women XI
Date & Time: 1st June, 7:00 PM
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
The pitch at Old Trafford is a good one to bat on throughout the T20 game, with scores of around 190-200 considered par totals at the venue. While the pacers will enjoy bowling on this track as there is some extra swing and pace on offer, the spinners might struggle a bit. But the tweakers can concede fewer runs if they maintain their lines and lengths.
One-off T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN-W vs IR-W-XI)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Ellie Threlkeld, Georgia Boyce, Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Lara Martiz, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones.
Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-Captain: Leah Paul
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Georgia Boyce, Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, Lara Martiz, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones.
Captain: Rebecca Stokell. Vice-Captain: Hannah Emily Jones
LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Live-Streaming Details
Fans can watch the match live on Lancashire Cricket TV. One can follow the scores of the match on Sportskeeda here.