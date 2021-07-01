LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's One-off T20 Match - July 1st, 2021

Lancashire Women will square off against Ireland Women XI in an unofficial T20 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Ireland Women, who will lock horns with Lancashire Women away from home, boast a strong squad as they have traveled with a full-strength side for the one-off T20 match.

Ireland spinner Cara Murray has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury. She has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter.

Lancashire Women, on the other hand, will miss the services of England's slow left-arm bowler Sophie Ecclestone, who is currently on international duty.

However, both sides have enough firepower in their ranks and will look to win the one-off T20 encounter.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire Women

Alice Clarke, Ellie Threlkeld, Georgia Boyce, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Georgie Holt, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb, Alice Dyson, Anjalie Singh, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Millie Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone.

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Predicted Playing XI

Lancashire Women

Ellie Threlkeld, Alice Clarke, Georgia Boyce, Danielle Collins, Georgie Holt, Anjalie Singh, Alice Dyson, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Millie Hodge.

Ireland Women

Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron, Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey.

Match Details

Match: Lancashire Women vs Ireland Women XI

Date & Time: 1st June, 7:00 PM

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is a good one to bat on throughout the T20 game, with scores of around 190-200 considered par totals at the venue. While the pacers will enjoy bowling on this track as there is some extra swing and pace on offer, the spinners might struggle a bit. But the tweakers can concede fewer runs if they maintain their lines and lengths.

One-off T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN-W vs IR-W-XI)

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Team Prediction for one-off T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Ellie Threlkeld, Georgia Boyce, Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Lara Martiz, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-Captain: Leah Paul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Georgia Boyce, Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, Lara Martiz, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones.

Captain: Rebecca Stokell. Vice-Captain: Hannah Emily Jones

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Live-Streaming Details

Fans can watch the match live on Lancashire Cricket TV. One can follow the scores of the match on Sportskeeda here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar