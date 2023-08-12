Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 16, Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 16 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Aura, led by Kusal Mendis, are placed on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.469. They will go into the match after beating Galle Titans by seven wickets on Friday, August 11.

After being asked to chase down a target of 134, the Aura romped home with 14 balls left in their innings. Avishka Fernando stayed not out on 70 runs off 49 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

The Strikers, led by Babar Azam, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.541. They lost to Jaffna Kings by six wickets in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, the Strikers could only manage to score 146 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. The Strikers’ bowlers were put to the sword as the Kings raced to the target with 33 balls to spare.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers, Match 16, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a sporting one thus far. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Hasan Ali, Noor Ahmad, Binura Fernando

Colombo Strikers

Pathum Nissanka, Babar Azam (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Lahiru Udara (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Naseem Shah, Lakshan Sandakan, Matheesha Pathirana

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Match Prediction

In the third leg of the LPL 2023, Colombo has favored the team batting second. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing team should be able to win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

