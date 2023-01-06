LAS vs JKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 27

The 27th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) squaring off against the Janakpur Royals (JKR) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, January 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAS vs JKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Lumbini All Stars have eight victories in nine matches and are at the pole position in the points table. Janakpur Royals, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine appearances.

The Janakpur Royals will give it their all to win the match, but the Lumbini All Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LAS vs JKR Match Details

The 27th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 6 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAS vs JKR, Match 27

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Far West United and Kathmandu Knights, where a combined total of 311 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

LAS vs JKR Form Guide

LAS - Won 8 of their last 9 matches

JKR - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

LAS vs JKR Probable Playing XI

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Bipul Sharma, Gulshan Jha, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Harry Tector, Kushal Bhurtel, Yogendra Singh Karki, Kishore Mahato, Pat Brown, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal

JKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya, Khadak Bohara, Chadwick Walton (wk), Trevon Griffith ©, Samiullah Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan

LAS vs JKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Milantha

L Milantha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Nath is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Jora

S Jora and H Tector are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Griffith has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Singh

S Ashraf and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shinwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Mahato

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kami and K Mahato. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Rajbanshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAS vs JKR match captain and vice-captain choices

H Singh

H Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 554 points in the last seven matches.

S Ashraf

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ashraf as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 543 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAS vs JKR, Match 27

S Shinwari

D Singh

H Singh

S Ashraf

L Rajbanshi

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Milantha

Batters: S Jora, H Tector, T Griffith

All-rounders: D Singh, S Shinwari, H Singh, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, S Kami, K Mahato

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Milantha

Batters: S Jora, H Tector, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: D Singh, S Shinwari, H Singh, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, S Kami, J Mukhiya

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes