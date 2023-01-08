LAS vs JKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Qualifier 1

The first qualifier of the Nepal T20 League will see Lumbini All Stars (LAS) square off against Janakpur Royals (JKR) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday (January 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LAS vs JKR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The All Stars have won eight of their last ten games, while the Royals have won seven of their last ten outings. The Royals will look to win the game, but the All Stars are expected to prevail.

LAS vs JKR Match Details

The first qualifier of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 8 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LAS vs JKR, Match Qualifier 1

Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling contest. The last game here between Far West United and Pokhara Avengers saw 333 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

LAS vs JKR Form Guide

LAS - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

JKR - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

LAS vs JKR Probable Playing XIs

LAS

No injury update

Gulshan Jha, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pat Brown, Anil Kumar Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Sunil Dhamala, Harry Tector, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Ishan Pandey

JKR

No injury update

Aadil Alam Ansari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya, Khadak Bohara, Trevon Griffith (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan, Dilip Nath (wk), Rajesh Pulami, Sharafuddin Ashraf

LAS vs JKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Milantha

Milantha is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Kumar Sah is another good pick.

Batters

K Bhurtel

Y Singh Karki and Bhurtel are the two best batter picks. A Priyanjan has played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Ashraf

Ashraf and H Tector are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Shinwari is another good pick.

Bowlers

L Rajbanshi

The top bowler picks are L Rajbanshi and P Sarraf. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Dhakal is another good pick.

LAS vs JKR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ashraf

Ashraf bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 606 points in the last eight games.

S Shinwari

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Shinwari the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 508 points in the last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for LAS vs JKR, Match Qualifier 1

S Shinwari

S Ashraf

L Rajbanshi

H Tector

L Milantha

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Milantha

Batters: A Priyanjan, K Bhurtel, Y Singh Karki

All-rounders: H Tector, S Shinwari, T Griffith, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, P Sarraf, S Dhakal

Lumbini All Stars vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Milantha

Batters: A Priyanjan, K Bhurtel, R Pulami

All-rounders: H Tector, S Shinwari, S Van Schalkwyk, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, P Sarraf, J Mukhiya

