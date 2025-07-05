LAS vs NY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 27

The 27th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAS) squaring off against MI New York (NY). The clash will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, July 6. Here's all you need to know about the LAS vs NY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

This is the match between the bottom two teams of the tournament. Los Angeles Knight Riders have won one of their last eight matches. MI New York, on the other hand, have won two of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. MI New York have won all the matches.

LAS vs NY Match Details

The 27th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on July 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

LAS vs NY, 27th Match

Date and Time: 6th July 2025, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom, where 168 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

LAS vs NY Form Guide

LAS - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

NY - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

LAS vs NY Probable Playing XI

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Unmukt Chand (wk), Andre Fletcher (wk), Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali-Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp

NY Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tajinder Singh Dhilon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Rushil Ugarkar

Ad

LAS vs NY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 244 runs in the last eight matches. Q de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Patel

M Patel and K Pollard are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Patel is in exceptional form and is smashing runs consistently in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 349 runs in the last eight matches of the season. S Badar is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Russell

M Bracewell and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Russell will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 117 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches. J Holder is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Boult and S van Schalkwyk. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. T Boult is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 11 wickets and smashed 14 runs in the last eight matches. E Adil is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

LAS vs NY match captain and vice-captain choices

A Russell

A Russell is one of the most crucial picks from the Los Angeles Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 117 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

M Bracewell

M Bracewell is one of the best picks from the MI New York squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 179 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last eight matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for LAS vs NY, 27th Match

A Russell

M Patel

M Bracewell

N Pooran

Q de Kock

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Chand, N Pooran, Q de Kock, A Fletcher

Ad

Batters: M Patel, K Pollard

All-rounders: A Russell, J Holder, M Bracewell, S Narine

Bowlers: T Boult

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, Q de Kock, A Fletcher

Ad

Batters: M Patel, K Pollard, S Rutherford

All-rounders: A Russell, J Holder, M Bracewell, G Linde

Bowlers: T Boult

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️