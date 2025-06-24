LAS vs TEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAS) squaring off against Texas Super Kings (TEX). It will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Wednesday, June 25. Here's all you need to know about the LAS vs TEX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match against Seattle Orcas by six wickets. The Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Washington Freedom by seven wickets.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. Los Angeles Knight Riders have won one match while Texas Super Kings have won two matches.

LAS vs TEX Match Details

The 15th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 25 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAS vs TEX, 15th Match

Date and Time: 25th June 2025, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns, where a total of 445 runs were scored at a total of 10 wickets.

LAS vs TEX Form Guide

LAS - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

TEX - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

LAS vs TEX Probable Playing XI

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha

TEX Playing XI

No injury updates

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger

LAS vs TEX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Chand

U Chand is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 161 runs in the last four matches. S Patel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F du Plessis

S Mukkamalla and F du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. F du Plessis is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 202 runs in the last five matches. A Hales is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Stoinis

M Stoinis and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Stoinis will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches. J Holder is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Milne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmad and A Milne. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Milne is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in the last four matches. N Burger is another good bowler for today's match.

LAS vs TEX match captain and vice-captain choices

F du Plessis

F du Plessis is one of the most crucial picks from Texas Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 202 runs in the last four matches.

A Milne

A Milne is no doubt another good pick from the Texas Super Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken nine wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAS vs TEX, 15th Match

A Milne

U Chand

F du Plessis

M Stoinis

N Ahmad

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Chand

Batters: F du Plessis, A Hales, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: A Russell, J Holder, M Stoinis

Bowlers: N Ahmad, T Sangha, A Milne, N Burger

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Chand

Batters: F du Plessis

All-rounders: A Russell, J Holder, M Stoinis, M Kumar, S van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: N Ahmad, C Dry, A Milne, N Burger

