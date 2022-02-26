LBG v BLD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Trinidad T10 Blast Match - February 26th, 2022

The Leatherback Giants and the Blue Devils will lock horns in the first match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday, 26 February.

After the huge success of the St. Lucia T10 Blast, the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board has come up with a new tournament named Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. More than 100 cricketers will take part in this tournament.

The Leatherback Giants will be led by Nicholas Pooran and have some in-form players on their side. They need some collective performances from the whole team to start the tournament on a positive note.

The Blue Devils, on the other hand, will be captained by Rayad Emrit, who has good leadership skills and has proved his worth in the Caribbean Premier League already. Lendl Simmons is one of the power-play hitters to watch out for in this encounter.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LBG v BLD contest.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (LBG)

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

West Indies power hitter Nicholas Pooran looked pretty good in the recently-concluded India T20I series and will be looking to recreate similar heroics in the T10 Blast as well.

He scored more than 180 runs in the three-match series and is one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. Pooran can be expected to shift gears after the powerplay overs.

#2 Lendl Simmons (BLD)

England v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies power-hitting opener Lendl Simmons played his last T20I against South Africa in October 2021 and will be eager to make a statement in the season opener. He has 7756 runs in 288 innings in T20 cricket and has a decent batting average of 30 and a strike rate of 119.

#1 Rayad Emrit (BLD)

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Rayad Emrit has a lot of variations in his armor and can be expected to take on any opposition on any given day. He picked up 11 wickets in 10 encounters in CPL 2020 and will be eager to get some good game-time in this tournament.

Emrit can come up in the order and put up a decent amount of runs with the willow as well. The Blue Devils skipper is one of the multiplier contenders for this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee