LBG vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 11

Leatherback Giants (LBG) will square off against Blue Devils (BLD) in Match 11 of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LBG vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.
Leatherback Giants have had an extremely unremarkable start to their Trinidad T10 Blast campaign. They have lost both their opening contests. They began the tournament with an eight-wicket defeat to Steelpan Players. Giants then lost against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets.
Blue Devils, meanwhile, are yet to play a complete game in the competition.
LBG vs BLD Match Details, Match 11
The Match 11 of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LBG vs BLD, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 11
Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 3.00 am IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
LBG vs BLD Pitch Report
The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 97.25
Average second innings score: 89
LBG vs BLD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Leatherback Giants: L-L
Blue Devils: NA
LBG vs BLD probable playing 11s for today’s match
Leatherback Giants Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Leatherback Giants Probable Playing 11
Denzil Antoine, KY Ottley (C), S Batoosingh, Quinci Babel, Leonardo Julian, MKA Richards, Narad Kissoondath, Rishad Harris, Damion Joachim, Y Cariah, and Ansil Bhagan.
Blue Devils Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Blue Devils Probable Playing 11
N Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, M Patrick, Mbeki Joseph, Hakeem Mitchell, Christopher Vincent (C), Joshua James, Kyle Ramdoo, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, and Jordan Samkaran.
LBG vs BLD Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
L Julian (2 matches, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 115.38)
L Julian will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LBG vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 30 runs in two games but needs to work on his strike rate of 115.38.
Top Batter pick
D Antoine (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)
D Antoine picked up two wickets in as many matches. He has bowled at an economy rate of 7.00 runs per over.
Top All-rounder pick
R Harris (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 15.60)
R Harris has picked up a wicket in two matches. However, he has been very expensive.
Top Bowler pick
M Richards
M Richards is yet to pick up a wicket in this competition. He will be looking to deliver strongly for his side.
LBG vs BLD match captain and vice-captain choices
D Antoine
D Antoine has played very well so far. He has already taken two wickets and will be looking to maintain the same form.
N Sookdeosingh
N Sookdeosingh is a proven player for his side. He can score runs consistently and will be a handy addition here.
5 Must-picks with players stats for LBG vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
LBG vs BLD match expert tips
D Antoine is a proven player for his side and he could be important for your LBG vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy.
LBG vs BLD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: L Julian
Batters: D Antoine, H Mitchell, N Sookdeosingh, S Batoosingh
All-rounders: R Harris, C Vincent
Bowlers: M Richards, D Joachim, J James, S Gabriel
LBG vs BLD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Julian
Batters: D Antoine, H Mitchell, N Sookdeosingh
All-rounders: R Harris, C Vincent, V Mohan
Bowlers: M Richards, D Joachim, J James, S Gabriel