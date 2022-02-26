LBG vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 1

Leatherback Giants (LBG) and Blue Devils (BLD) will clash in the inaugural game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Saturday. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the contest.

All eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran, who enjoyed success in the recent T20I series in India. He is leading Leatherback Giants in this competition. The team also has a slew of young players, including Sion Hackett, Christopher Vincent and Aaron Alfred.

Meanwhile, Rayad Emrit will captain the Blue Devils, which flaunts a wealth of experience. They have big players like Lendl Simmons, Khari Pear and Isaiah Williams in their ranks.

LBG vs BLD Probable Playing XIs

LBG

Nicholas Pooran (c), Kamil Pooran, Mario Belcan, Iraq Thomas, Amir Jangoo (wk), Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon.

BLD

Lendl Simmons, Isaiah Williams, Daniel Osouna, Rayad Emrit (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Khary Pierre, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Iqwe Craig, Shaaron Lewis, Teshawn Castro.

Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Blue Devils, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: February 26, 2022; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is well-balanced and conducive to batters, but pacers could see some movement with the new ball. Spinners could also hae some turn from the surface, especially in the second innings. So batting second would be a good idea on this track.

Today's LBG vs BLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: He had a good time in the previous series, and is well known for his blistering hitting. Pooran has scored 433 runs in 17 T10 games at an average of 57.50.

Batters

Lendl Simmons: He is well-known for his big hits, and has experience in the format. Simmons has 167 runs to his name in eight T10 games at an average of 20.87. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit: The experienced all-rounder has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 22.67 in 15 T10 games. Emrit could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sion Hackett: Hackett has looked in good form with the ball in recent games, and could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LBG vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Namir Suepaul (LBG).

Terrance Hinds (LBG).

Amir Jangoo (LBG).

Key stats for LBG vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Iraq Thomas - 238 runs in 21 ODI games; batting average: 14.00.

Khary Pierre – 17 runs and seven wickets in 10 T20I games; bowling average: 38.04.

Crystian Thurton – 85 runs in four games; batting average: 21.25.

LBG vs BLD Dream11 Prediction

LBG vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Crystian Thurton, Iraq Thomas, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Iqwe Craig, Shaaron Lewis.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Rayad Emrit.

LBG vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Crystian Thurton, Iraq Thomas, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Iqwe Craig, Steven Katwaroo.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons.

Edited by Bhargav