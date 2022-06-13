LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 has the Leatherback Giants (LBG) taking on the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday, 13 June.

The Cavaliers have been decent in the tournament, winning two out of their three completed games so far. The likes of Denesh Ramdin and Amir Jangoo have led the way, with their bowlers also stepping up at times of need. However, they face a strong Giants side who are slowly finding their groove. Led by Terrance Hinds, they have a well-balanced squad to fall back on, making for an entertaining match in Trinidad.

LBG vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

LBG XI

Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Jahron Alfred, Terrance Hinds (c), Crystian Thurton (wk), Kerwyn Sirju, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Sanjay Jawahir and Denzil Antoine.

CCL XI

Amir Jangoo, Akiel Cooper, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Akeem Alvarez, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Seepaul, Stephawn Solomon, Strassark Sankar, Ramesh Brijlal, Sharron Lewis and Rakesh Maharaj.

Match Details

LBG vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 14th June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring fixture beckons at the Brian Lara Stadium. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the batters to go all-out from ball one. There could be some turn available for the spinners, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a par score at the venue.

Today's LBG vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Denesh Ramdin: Denesh Ramdin is one of the best batters in the competition with a heap of experience to fall back on. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, scoring 53 runs in three matches. With the wicketkeeper-batter expected to bat at No. 3, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Kjorn Ottley: Kjorn Ottley has been in decent form for the Leatherback Giants, scoring 74 runs in three matches so far. He has complimented Mark Deyal perfectly at the top of the order, going after the bowlers from the start. With Ottley looking in good touch, he is a fine addition to your LBG vs CCL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal has been LBG's best player with a tournament-high 133 runs in four matches so far. In addition to his batting exploits, Deyal has chipped in with the ball as well. Given his all-round skill and form, he can be backed to make an impact in this game.

Bowler

Rakesh Maharaj: Rakesh Maharaj has been CCL's go-to bowler in the middle and death overs with four wickets in three matches. He has used his variations to good effect, proving to be effective in crunch moments. With Maharaj likely to enjoy the conditions as well, he is a fine pick in your LBG vs CCL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LBG vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Denzil Antoine (LBG)

Mark Deyal (LBG)

Rakesh Maharaj (CCL)

Important stats for LBG vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal - 113 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 37.66

Amir Jangoo - 97 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 32.33

Andrew Rambaran - 3 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 6.00

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Ramdin, A Jangoo, K Ottley, J Bootan, J Alfred, M Deyal, T Hinds, S Solomon, A Ramabaran, R Maharaj and K Isaac.

Captain: D Ramdin. Vice-captain: M Deyal.

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Ramdin, A Jangoo, K Ottley, A Alvarez, J Alfred, M Deyal, R Brijlal, S Sankar, A Ramabaran, R Maharaj and K Isaac

Captain: M Deyal. Vice-captain: A Jangoo.

