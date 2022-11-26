LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 12

The Leatherback Giants (LBG) will take on the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 12th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Sunday, November 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams are off to a bad start, with the Leatherback Giants losing to Steelpan Players by nine wickets and CCL losing to SLS by 38 runs.

The Leatherback Giants have lost all three games and should be eager for a victory. Saiba Batoosingh and Leonardo Julien are their most consistent batters, and the team is counting on them to deliver on Sunday.

The SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers, too, are yet to win a game in the tournament, having lost their first two games.

LBG vs CCL Match Details

The 12th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played on November 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LBG vs CCL, Match 12

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LBG vs CCL Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 97

Average second innings score: 91

LBG vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

LBG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LBG Probable Playing 11

Ewart Nicholson, Quinci Babel, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Vikesh Harrylochan, Justin Gangoo Kjorn Ottley (c), Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim

CCL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CCL Probable Playing 11

Amir Jangoo (c&wk), Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal, Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, Jabari Mills

Today's LBG vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amir Jangoo (2 matches, 19 runs, Average: 9.50)

Jangoo is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper's slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 19 runs at an average of 9.50.

Top Batter pick

Denzil Antoine (3 matches, 15 runs, and 4 wickets)

Denzil could prove to be a very important pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 15 runs at a strike rate of over 167. He has also taken four wickets so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Jabari Mills (2 matches, 25 runs)

Jabari Mills has been a great asset to his squad. He has scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 216.16. He's also a fine off-spin bowler, but he hasn't hit his stride with the ball yet.

Top Bowler pick

Damion Joachim (3 matches, 22 runs, and 2 wickets)

Damion Joachim has scalped two wickets in three games at a wonderful economy of 6.33. He has also amassed 22 runs at a strike rate of 121.67.

LBG vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Philton Williams

Williams has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 15.50 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your LBG vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sharon Lewis

He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition from his side. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.75. Lewis can also bat down the order.

5 must-picks players for LBG vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Quinci Babel

Denzil Antoine

Ansil Bhagan

Mario Belcon

Anderson Mahase

LBG vs CCL match expert tips

Terrence Hinds has been a standout performer for his team with both the bat and the ball, scoring 205 runs at a strike rate of 202.90 in nine T10 games. He could prove to be an X-factor in this match.

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today Head-To-Head Team

LBG vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: L Julian

Batters: S Batoosingh, R Brijal, D Antoine

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, M Belcan, Jabari Mills

Bowlers: P Williams, S Lewis, A Bhagan, D Joachim

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today Grand Team

LBG vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: S Batoosingh, K Ottley, D Antoine

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Quincy Babel, Jabari Mills

Bowlers: P Williams, S Lewis, M Richards, D Joachim

Poll : 0 votes