LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 24

The Leatherback Giants (LBG) will take on the Scarlet Lbis Scorchers (SLS) in the 24th match of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Monday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The Leatherback Giants are among the worst performing teams in the tournament as they have only won two of their last seven matches. The Scarlet Lbis Scorchers are the top team in this year's tournament as they have won four out of their last five matches by big margins.

The Leatherback Giants will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Scarlet Lbis Scorchers are strong opponents. The match is expected to be won by the Scarlet Lbis Scorchers.

LBG vs SLS Probable Playing XI

LBG Playing XI

Terrance Hinds(c), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Sanjay Jawahir (wk), Kerwyn Sirju, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Keon Isaac, Denzil Antoine, Matthew Patrick

SLS Playing XI

Tion Webster (c), Anthony Alexander, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Mikhil Govia, Randy Mahase (wk), Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo, Khary Pierre

Match Details

LBG vs SLS, Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 20th June 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mahase, who has excelled in the previous year's Emirates D20 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 33 runs in the last match against SPK.

Batters

T Webster and J Alfred are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Batoosingh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

M Deyal and D Sween are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Hinds is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Issac and K Dillon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Mahase is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LBG vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

M Deyal (LBG)

D Sween (SLS)

T Webster (SLS)

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Lbis Scorchers: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Deyal - 142 and 3 wickets

A Mahase - 3 wickets

T Webster - 137 runs and 2 wickets

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Lbis Scorchers Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Mahase, T Webster, S Batoosingh, J Alfred, M Deyal, T Hinds, D Sween, A Mahase, Y Cariah, K Issac, K Dillon

Captain: M Deyal Vice Captain: T Webster

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Mahase, T Webster, S Batoosingh, M Govia, J Alfred, M Deyal, T Hinds, D Sween, Y Cariah, K Issac, K Dillon

Captain: M Deyal Vice Captain: D Sween

