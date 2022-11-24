LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 9

Leatherback Giants (LBG) will be up against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the ninth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have both played a game each so far. The Giants began their campaign with a defeat to Steelpan Players, losing by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were victorious. They secured a 38-run victory over Cocrico Cavaliers.

LBG vs SLS Match Details, Match 9

The Match 9 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LBG vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 9

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LBG vs SLS Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 93

Average second innings score: 76.5

LBG vs SLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Leatherback Giants: L

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: W

LBG vs SLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Leatherback Giants Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Leatherback Giants Probable Playing 11

Leonardo Julian, Saiba Batoosingh, Denzil Antoine, Kjorn Ottley, Ewart Nicholson, Mark Deyal, Rishad Harris, Quinci Babel, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim, and Justin Gangoo.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing 11

Randy Mahase (wk), Kyle Roopchand, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Mikhil Govia, Khary Piere, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Derone Davis, and Kieshawn Dillon.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Julian (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

L Julian will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 21 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 140.

Top Batter pick

D Antoine (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 5.00)

D Antoine struck a wicket in the previous game. His bowled a disciplined line and length, giving away runs at an economy rate of 5.00.

Top All-rounder pick

D Cruickshank (1 match, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 176.47)

D Cruickshank also looked in solid touch with the bat in hand. He scored 30 runs and had a strike rate in excess of 176.

Top Bowler pick

D Sween (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.00)

D Sween will be looking to continue with his good form. He has already picked up two wickets. However, he has been expensive.

LBG vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Davis

D Davis could prove to be instrumental for his side. He has scored 15 runs and has also taken three wickets. He bowled at an economy rate of 7.00 in the first game.

K Pierre

K Pierre picked up a wicket in the last match. He also added nine runs at an insane strike rate of 300 before getting dismissed.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats D Davis 15 runs and 3 wickets K Pierre 9 runs and 1 wicket D Cruickshank 30 runs D Sween 2 wickets L Julian 21 runs

LBG vs SLS match expert tips

D Davis is a proven player for his side and he could be important for your LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Julian, J Jagessar

Batters: D Antoine, K Roopchand, S Batoosingh

All-rounders: D Cruickshank, M Deyal

Bowlers: D Davis, K Pierre, D Sween, B Charles

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: L Julian, J Jagessar

Batters: D Antoine, K Roopchand, S Batoosingh

All-rounders: D Cruickshank, R Harris

Bowlers: D Davis, K Pierre, D Sween, B Charles

Poll : 0 votes