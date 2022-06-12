LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 10

The tenth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played on Monday at Brian Lara Stadium between the Leatherback Giants (LBG) and the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS).

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have had a fantastic start to the season, winning both of their games so far. Tion Webster and Kieshawn Dillon led the way for them, ensuring victories in both games.

The Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, are coming off a close three-run loss to the Spartans Kings after winning their first two games in a row. They'll look to get back on track with a win on Monday.

LBG vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

LBG

Terrance Hinds (c), Mark Deyal, Kjorn Ottley, Crystian Thurton (wk), Kerwyn Sirju, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Denzil Antoine, Matthew Patrick

SLS

Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase (wk), Mikhil Govia

Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 13, 2022; 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 93 runs.

Today's LBG vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Randy Mahase: Mahase scored 27 runs with a strike rate of 142.11, including one four and two sixes in his previous match. With his quick scoring ability, he's a must-pick for today's game.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has looked brilliant with the bat in both his matches in the competition so far. He has scored 44 runs at an average of 22.00. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Mark Deyal: Deyal has been successful with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He is currently the leading run-scorer with 153 runs at an average of 51.50 in three games.

Bowlers

Keon Isaac: He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team and has done well thus far. He currently leads the wickets charts with five wickets at an average of 10.20 in three games.

Kieshawan Dillon: Dillon is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team. He has picked up three wickets in two games.

Top five best players to pick in LBG vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Rambaran (LBG): 88 points.

Anderson Mahase (SLS): 74 points.

Kamil Pooran (LBG): 44points.

Mikhil Govia (SLS): 56 points.

Jahron Alfred (LBG): 70 points.

Key stats for LBG vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Kjorn Ottley - 46 runs in two games; batting average: 23.00.

Jahron Alfred – 30 runs in two games; batting average: 15.00

Mikhil Govia –Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.00.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

LBG vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Kjorn Ottley, Denzil Antoine, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Keon Isaac

Captain: Dexter Sween | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds

LBG vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Kjorn Ottley, Denzil Antoine, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Keon Isaac

Captain: Mark Deyal | Vice-captain: Tion Webster.

