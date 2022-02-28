LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 8

The eighth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played between Leatherback Giants (LBG) and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) on Monday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Both teams are having difficult campaigns having lost both their matches thus far. Leatherback Giants lost to Black Devils by seven wickets in their first match and to Steelpan Strikers by six wickets in their second. They'll hope to end their losing streak against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

LBG vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

LBG

Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jaggessar, Justin Joseph, Namir Suepaul, Ryan Bandoo.

SLS

Tion Webster (c), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Daniel Williams (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Kieron Pollard/Jabari Mills, Rishad Harris, Kieshawn Dillon, Shiva Shanker, Marlon Richards, Ricky Jaipaul, Vasant Singh.

Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 01, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 150 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today's LBG vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: In his previous match, Jangoo scored 76 runs with a strike rate of 230.30, including seven fours and five sixes.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has looked brilliant with the bat in both his matches in the competition so far. He has scored 74 runs at an average of 37.00. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Terrance Hinds: Hinds has not been able to deliver his best performance thus far, but given his talent, he has an opportunity to do so in this match. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Namir Suepaul: He endured a rare failure in his previous game, but will look to make amends by performing well in this match. He has picked up two wickets in two games so far in the competition.

Three best players to pick in LBG vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (SLS): 46 points.

Christopher Vincent (LBG): 47 points.

Kamil Pooran (LBG): 45 points.

Key stats for LBG vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Vishan Jagrassar - Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 7.00.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh – 53 runs in two games; batting average: 26.5.

Tion Webster– 74 runs in two games; batting average: 37.00.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Prediction

LBG vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kieron Pollard, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jaggessar, Christopher Vincent, Vasant Singh, Namir Suepaul, Rishad Harris.

Captain: Kieron Pollard | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds.

LBG vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Stephan Solomon, Kieron Pollard, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jaggessar, Christopher Vincent, Vasant Singh, Namir Suepaul, Rishad Harris.

Captain: Kieron Pollard | Vice-captain: Vishan Jaggessar.

