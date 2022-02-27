LBG vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 4

The Leatherback Giants (LBG) and Steelpan Strikers (SPK) will clash in the fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Sunday. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the contest.
The Leatherback Giants did not get off to a good start and were defeated by the Blue Devils by seven wickets. The bowlers' poor performance was the main reason for their defeat, and they will need to assess it before this match.
The Steelpan Strikers, on the other hand, got off to a good start, defeating the Cocrico Cavaliers by four wickets thanks to an excellent performance from their batters.
LBG vs SPK Probable Playing XIs
LBG
Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joshep, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett
SPK
Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Mbeki Josheph (c), Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Sehzad Ali (wk), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon, Vikash Mohan
Match Details
Match: Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.
Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 08:00 PM IST.
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.
Pitch Report
The Brian Lara Stadium track is well-balanced and beneficial to batters, but pacers may notice some movement with the new ball.
Hitting a straight shot with the bat will result in runs, and batting second, with dew in mind, would be a good idea on this track.
Today's LBG vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Amir Jangoo: In the previous match, Jangoo had a storming innings, scoring 36 runs in 18 balls with a strike rate of 200.
Batters
Even Lewis: He is well-known for his hard hits and has a great deal of experience in the format. Lewis smashed 29 runs at a strike rate of 241.67 in the previous game. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
All-rounders
Terrance Hinds: He has past experience playing in leagues like this, and he also contributed 22 runs with the bat in the most previous game. Hinds could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Bowlers
Stephon Ramdial: Ramdial was in good form with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets at a 12.00 economy rate.
Three best players to pick in LBG vs SPK Dream11 prediction team
Vikash Mohan (SPK): 41 points
Kamil Pooran (LBG): 34 points
Jahron Alfred (SPK): 41 points
Key stats for LBG vs SPK Dream11 prediction team
Mark Deyal - Two wickets in the previous game; bowling average: 7.50.
Stephon Ramdial – Two wickets in the previous game; bowling average: 12.00.
Christopher Vincent – 29 runs in the previous game; batting average: 29.00.
LBG vs SPK Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred, Namir Suepaul, Vikash Mohan, Stephon Ramdial.
Captain: Evin Lewis | Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred, Namir Suepaul, Vikash Mohan, Stephon Ramdial.
Captain: Mark Deyal | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds.