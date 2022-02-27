LBG vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 4

The Leatherback Giants (LBG) and Steelpan Strikers (SPK) will clash in the fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Sunday. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the contest.

The Leatherback Giants did not get off to a good start and were defeated by the Blue Devils by seven wickets. The bowlers' poor performance was the main reason for their defeat, and they will need to assess it before this match.

The Steelpan Strikers, on the other hand, got off to a good start, defeating the Cocrico Cavaliers by four wickets thanks to an excellent performance from their batters.

LBG vs SPK Probable Playing XIs

LBG

Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joshep, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett

SPK

Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Mbeki Josheph (c), Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Sehzad Ali (wk), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon, Vikash Mohan

Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium track is well-balanced and beneficial to batters, but pacers may notice some movement with the new ball.

Hitting a straight shot with the bat will result in runs, and batting second, with dew in mind, would be a good idea on this track.

Today's LBG vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: In the previous match, Jangoo had a storming innings, scoring 36 runs in 18 balls with a strike rate of 200.

Batters

Even Lewis: He is well-known for his hard hits and has a great deal of experience in the format. Lewis smashed 29 runs at a strike rate of 241.67 in the previous game. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Terrance Hinds: He has past experience playing in leagues like this, and he also contributed 22 runs with the bat in the most previous game. Hinds could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Stephon Ramdial: Ramdial was in good form with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets at a 12.00 economy rate.

Three best players to pick in LBG vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Mohan (SPK): 41 points

Kamil Pooran (LBG): 34 points

Jahron Alfred (SPK): 41 points

Key stats for LBG vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal - Two wickets in the previous game; bowling average: 7.50.

Stephon Ramdial – Two wickets in the previous game; bowling average: 12.00.

Christopher Vincent – 29 runs in the previous game; batting average: 29.00.

LBG vs SPK Dream11 Prediction

LBG vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred, Namir Suepaul, Vikash Mohan, Stephon Ramdial.

Captain: Evin Lewis | Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent

LBG vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred, Namir Suepaul, Vikash Mohan, Stephon Ramdial.

Captain: Mark Deyal | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar