LBP vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day 2021 Match 11 – Jan 21, 2021

In Match No. 11 of the Prime Minister Cup 2021, Lumbini Province take on Nepal Police Club in a Group B fixture. The former have played just one game so far while the Nepal Police Club have already played two. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be the venue for this encounter.

Lumbini Province had a rousing start to this tournament. They outplayed Province Number 2 as they won by 77 runs. Lumbini Province batted first and were in trouble early on. But Sandeep Rajali and Saurabh Khanal bailed them out to help them reach 257. The bowlers put on a clinical show as they bowled out Province Number 2 for just 180.

On the other hand, Nepal Police Club have won one game and lost one so far. They lost their first match to Bagmati Province as they could score only 111. But they bounced back strongly and bowled Sudur Paschim Province out for 110 in their second game to record a commanding win.

Thus, both teams will look to build on their respective wins and gain some momentum.

Squads to choose from

Lumbini Province: Krishna Karki (c), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bushal, Anil Kharel, Sandeep Sunar, Sandeep Rajali, Rajbir Singh, Prakash K.C, Sushant Singh Thapa, Panil Thapa Magar, Jitendra Sahani, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Rawat, Amit Tamang

Nepal Police Club: Manjeet Shrestha (c), Dilip Nath, Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Kumar Sah, Amit Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sunil Dhamala, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Rashid Khan, Prem Tamang, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki

Predicted Playing XIs

Lumbini Province: Sandeep Sunar, Sushant Thapa (wk), Sandeep Rajali, Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, KC Prakash, Krishna Karki (c), Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, Amit Tamang, Dipendra Rawat

Nepal Police Club: Sunil Dhamala, Kushal Bhurtel, Amit Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Manjeet Shrestha (c), Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi

Match Details

Match: Lumbini Province vs Nepal Police Club

Date: January 21, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is a sporting one. This tournament has hosted six games at this venue.

In a couple of the matches, teams batting first crumbled to paltry scores of 110 and 111 all out. However, in the other four games, teams have got in excess of 240.

Thus, this pitch is likely to have something for everybody. The batsmen will be able to get runs if they dig in while bowlers can make merry as well.

Nepal One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LBP vs NPC)

Dream11 Team for Lumbini Province vs Nepal Police Club - Nepal One Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala, Krishna Karki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Kharel, Dipendra Rawat, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee Vice-captain: Sandeep Rajali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Sah, Saurav Khanal, Sushant Thapa, Amit Shrestha, Kushal Bhurtel, Krishna Karki, Manjeet Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Kharel, Bikram Bhusal, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee Vice-captain: Krishna Karki