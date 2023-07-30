LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 28

The Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in the 28th match of the ECT Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This a bottom-of-the-table clash as the two teams are suffering from a lack of form in the tournament. Both teams have played eight matches, managing to win only three of them. They will be desperate to win this match in order to restore some sanity to their campaign.

LCA vs CK Match Details

The 28th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 30 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The match will commence at 8.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LCA vs CK, Match 28, ECT Portugal T10

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

LCA vs CK Probable Playing XIs

LCA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LCA Probable Playing XI

R Singh, P Mitul, R Malhotra, Dhavalkumar Patel, Divya Patel, Amir Dar, Dikshitkumar Patel, F Rahim, J Singh, S Patel, and U Khan.

CK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CK Probable Playing XI

L Saini, S Zaman, A Adnan-II, R Saravanan, A Andani, R Jakhu, Manjeet Singh, L Weerakoon, R Kumar-V, Manpreet Singh, and A Singh-V.

LCA vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Rana Singh (Avg Points - 27.63)

Rana Singh has been pretty average with the bat in the tournament. However, his ability to score runs and be efficient behind the stumps makes him a good wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Ali Adnan (Avg Points - 49)

Ali Adnan has bowled a couple of good spells in the tournament. He was also good with the bat in one of the matches. Adnan looks like the best pick from the section for this match.

All-rounder - Amir Dar (Avg Points - 91.88)

Amir Dar has been good with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. While, in some matches, his bat has shown the way, in others his bowling has done the talking. Overall, he is great all-round form and will be a must-pick for the match.

Bowler - Usman Khan (Avg Points - 30)

Usman Khan has had a pretty average tournament till the last match. In the previous match, he gained his wicket-taking form while delivering a match-winning spell. Usman's recent form speaks in favour of him being in the fantasy teams for the match.

LCA vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

Amir Dar

Amir Dar has been doing a great job with the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can help you multiply points in both innings of the match and hence will be a prime choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Azher Andani

Azher Andani has been pretty good in both of his trades. In most of the matches, he has either delivered with the bat or the ball. Andani will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LCA vs CK, Match 28

Rana Singh

A Adnan-II

Azher Andani

Amir Dar

Usman Khan

LCA vs CK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Pick more all-rounders to be in the race for big prizes.

LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: R Singh

Batters: P Mitul, Dhavalkumar Patel, A Adnan-II

All-rounders: Azher Adnani Amir Dar, Dikshitkumar Patel, M Singh, R Kumar-V, J Singh

Bowlers: Usman Khan

LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team

