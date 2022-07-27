LCA vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 15 & 16

The Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will take on Gamblers SC (GAM) in back-to-back matches of Portugal T10 2022 on Wednesday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Gamblers SC are among the strongest teams in this year's Portugal T10 season and have proved themselves by winning four of their last six matches. The Lisbon Capitals are one of the weakest teams as they have won only one of their last four games.

The Lisbon Capitals will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Gamblers SC are a relatively better team. Gamblers SC are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

LCA vs GAM Probable Playing XI

LCA Playing XI

Azhar Andani (c), Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Dikshit Patel, Parth Jounjat (wk), Taj Muhammad, Dhaval Patel, Mitul Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akshar Patel

GAM Playing XI

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh

Match Details

LCA vs GAM, Portugal T10 2022, Match 15 & 16

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 9:30 PM IST and 28th July 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. On this pitch, the early overs are more advantageous for pacers. The middle overs will undoubtedly favor the spinners. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

LCA vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

R Imran and A Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Hossain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Singh and R Narayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kamboj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Muhammad and R Bhardwaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Prakash is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LCA vs GAM Dream11 prediction team

P Singh (GAM)

A Kumar (GAM)

K Gholiya (GAM)

LCA vs GAM: Important stats for Dream11 team

T Muhammad - 45 runs and 4 wickets

P Singh - 37 runs and 9 wickets

A Kumar - 117 runs and 10 wickets

Lisbon Capitals vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, S Hossain, A Kumar, R Imran, P Singh, R Narayan, N Kamboj, T Muhammad, J Prakash, A Patel, R Bhardwaj

Captain: A Kumar Vice Captain: P Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, A Adani, A Kumar, R Imran, P Singh, R Narayan, N Kamboj, A Naseem, T Muhammad, J Prakash, R Bhardwaj

Captain: P Singh Vice Captain: A Kumar

