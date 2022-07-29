LCA vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 19 & 20

The Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in back-to-back matches of Portugal T10 2022 on Friday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

The Lisbon Capitals are among the weakest teams in this year's Portugal T10 season. They have lost five of their six games so far in the competition.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs and are yet to find their mojo. They have won only four of their last seven games.

The Lisbon Capitals will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Gorkha 11 are a relatively better team. Gorkha 11 are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

LCA vs GOR Probable Playing XI

LCA Playing XI

Azhar Andani (c), Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Dikshit Patel, Parth Jounjat (wk), Taj Muhammad, Dhaval Patel, Mitul Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akshar Patel

GOR Playing XI

Suman Ghimire (wk), Amandeep Ghumman, Manjit Singh, Imtiaz Rana, Imran Khan-II, Shubham Bhatia, Rahul Kumar, Suman Kunwar, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Binit Kumar

Match Details

LCA vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 19 & 20

Date and Time: July 29, 2022, 9:30 PM IST and 30th July 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. The bowlers are unlikely to get much of an assistance from the wicket. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

LCA vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Hence, he is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

R Kumar and A Ghumman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Mall is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Ghimire and T Muhammad are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Naseem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Thapa and R Bhardwaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LCA vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

T Muhammad (LCA)

R Bhardwaj (LCA)

S Ghimire (GOR)

Lisbon Capitals vs Gorkha 11: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Ghumman - Three runs and eight wickets

R Bhardwaj - 10 runs and nine wickets

S Ghimire - 153 runs and five wickets

Lisbon Capitals vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Singh, M Mall, R Kumar, A Ghumman, S Ghimire, M Singh, T Muhammad, A Naseem, M Thapa, A Patel, R Bhardwaj

Captain: S Ghimire Vice Captain: T Muhammad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Singh, M Mall, R Kumar, A Ghumman, S Ghimire, M Singh Jr, T Muhammad, A Naseem, M Thapa, A Patel, R Bhardwaj

Captain: S Ghimire Vice Captain: A Ghumman

